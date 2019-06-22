Breaking down Maryland's Big Ten schedule

Mary Langenfeld / USA Today Sports

If the Terps' first three games are considered gimmes by nearly everyone but coach Mark Turgeon and his players, the next three could be the most difficult of the season.

A trip to Wisconsin on Jan. 9 will not only be a chance for the Badgers to exact a little revenge for their loss last season at Xfinity Center. It also will be a not-so-friendly homecoming for Maryland freshman Diamond Stone, the 6-foot-11 center from Milwaukee who fired up the fan base in his home state when he chose the Terps over the Badgers. (Fortunately for Maryland, Wisconsin is on winter break until Jan. 19.)

Three nights later, the Terps play at Michigan, which should be much improved and one of the more experienced teams in the Big Ten.

Then comes a Jan. 16 home game against Ohio State. Though the Buckeyes are down a little, Maryland has lost by a combined 40 points to the Buckeyes over the past two seasons. Last year’s 80-56 loss in Columbus was the worst of the season and would have been the Terps' worst under Turgeon if not for a 3-pointer by Jared Nickens with two seconds to go.