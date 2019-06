Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

LAST WEEK: Win at Nebraska, 70-65; win vs. Purdue, 72-61

THIS WEEK: vs. Bowie State (6 p.m. Tuesday); vs. Wisconsin (6:30 p.m. Saturday)

SKINNY: Overlooked in Rasheed Sulaimon's 21-point, 10-rebound game Saturday is his improved free-throw accuracy. A 69.1 percent shooter, he's 13-for-14 over the past three games.