Al Goldis / Associated Press

LAST WEEK: Win vs. Wisconsin, 69-57

THIS WEEK: at Ohio State (9 p.m. Tuesday); vs. Penn State (Noon Sunday)

SKINNY: Over the past three games, Denzel Valentine is averaging 27 points, 11 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game while shooting 48 percent from 3-point range and 49.2 percent overall. That's good, right?