Big Ten football power rankings: Week 1

Tony Ding

AP ranking: No. 5

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Hawaii, 63-3

Up next: vs. Central Florida (1-0)

The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry is so next-level that the teams have begun to mirror each other.

Wilton Speight, like the Buckeyes’ J.T. Barrett, threw an interception on his first pass of the game and, like Barrett, proceeded to make up for it in a big way. Speight, who beat out Shane Morris for the starting job, led an 11-play, 98-yard touchdown drive on the Wolverines' next possession, finishing with 145 yards and three touchdowns on 10-for-13 passing in his debut.

It remains to be seen how he’ll perform when he’s not facing a Rainbow Warriors defense that ranked 105th in the country last year in yards per game and literally had traveled to the other side of the world one week earlier, to play California in Australia.