5 things to watch as the Maryland men's basketball team begins preseason practice
With the Maryland men’s basketball team set to start practice Tuesday for one of the most anticipated – and probably the most hyped – seasons in memory, there are still questions about a team that will look and play radically different than it did during any of Mark Turgeon’s first four years.
The arrival of already celebrated freshman Diamond Stone, the addition of veteran ACC transfers Robert Carter Jr. and Rasheed Sulaimon as well as the return of first-team Big Ten guard Melo Trimble and third-team Big Ten forward Jake Layman have made the Terps one of the favorites to win a national championship.
In the weeks between the first practice and the first game – Nov. 13 against Mount St. Mary’s – Turgeon will have to figure out at least one spot in his starting lineup as well as how deep he wants to go in his regular rotation with a team that figures to have 10 players fighting for playing time.
