5 things to watch as the Maryland men's basketball team begins preseason practice

Daniel Kucin Jr. / BALTIMORE SUN

As much as everyone figured that Diamond Stone would be penciled in as the starter at center after signing with the Terps last spring, the 6-10, 250-pound center from Milwaukee found competition this summer from the incumbent, Damonte Dodd.

Stone is way ahead of Dodd offensively, with the ability to create both inside and on the perimeter. Still, Mark Turgeon needs a rim protector and at this stage, Dodd is his best option there. Dodd has also improved offensively while Stone is trying to figure out Maryland’s ball screen defense.

Both Stone and Dodd – as well as sophomore Michal Cekovsky – will take turns at center. Coming off the bench might actually take some pressure off Stone. Having options is a necessity since Dodd, despite his improvement last season, often took himself out of games by picking up early fouls.