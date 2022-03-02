Bill Wagner: Remembering the 2002 Maryland men’s basketball national championship team | COMMENTARY

Out of great respect, and also to rekindle some wonderful memories, I made sure to attend the Maryland men’s basketball game Sunday at Xfinity Center.
Maryland was feting the fabled 2002 national championship team, which I was fortunate enough to cover.
I served as the Maryland athletics beat reporter for Capital Gazette Newspapers from 1994 to 2001. I was switched to the Navy athletics beat beginning with the 2001 football season, just in time to witness an 0-10 season that led to the firing of coach Charlie Weatherbie.
During my last five years on the Maryland beat, I was often joined along press row at Cole Field House by colleague John McNamara, who had previously covered Maryland sports for the Hagerstown Herald-Mail and Prince George’s Journal.
I would write the game story and Johnny Mac would contribute either a sidebar or column. Mac took over the Maryland athletics beat in 2001 and I became the second reporter whenever I was able to make a football or basketball game.
We were both sent to cover Maryland basketball in the Final Four — first in 2001 in Minneapolis and again the following year in Atlanta. Mac handled the nuts-and-bolts of writing the preview and game stories, while my assignment was to produce color pieces for the front page.
As a lifelong fan, reporting on Maryland’s first and only men’s basketball national championship ranks as one of the highlights of my journalism career — right up there with covering Cal Ripken record-breaking 2,231st consecutive game at Camden Yards.
My front-page story that appeared in the Tuesday, April 2, edition of The Capital was about Maryland fans, including several from Anne Arundel County, who made the trip to Atlanta to witness the historic moment and their reactions.
A few weeks later, I was contracted by Maryland athletic director Debbie Yow to spearhead compilation of the official book chronicling the 2002 national championship team. Yow had entered into an agreement with UMI Publications to publish the coffee table-style book, which included summaries of all 36 games played that season, biographies of the players and coaches along with all sorts of statistics and glossy color photos.
I quickly realized I had bitten off more than I could chew with the project and brought in John McNamara to assist with compiling the massive amount of material. Terrapin Times publisher Keith Cavanaugh and staff writer Mike Ashley jumped in toward the end to help finish the job.
I found myself leafing through that commemorative yearbook in the wake of the weekend’s 20th anniversary celebration and reliving that remarkable 2002 season.
Sunday’s events — a news conference featuring former coach Gary Williams and star players such as Juan Dixon and Lonny Baxter, a “Chat with Legends” roundtable discussion for Terrapin Club members along with commemorative T-shirts and newspapers — was nostalgic.
The largest crowd of the season filled Xfinity Center and created an electric atmosphere. The highlight of the day came during an extended television timeout late in the first half when ESPN anchor and Maryland graduate Scott Van Pelt introduced what he termed the “Forever Team.”
Williams strode onto the court pumping his fist like he did before every home game at Cole Field House and Xfinity Center back in the day. Trailing behind were Dixon, Baxter and the rest of that great Terps team, which compiled a 32-4 overall record and captured the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season championship with a 15-1 mark while going undefeated at home in their final season at Cole Field House.
John McNamara was a copy editor and page designer and therefore could not cover the ACC tournament. I was sent down to Charlotte to do so and remember the letdown of watching top-seeded Maryland get upset by No. 4 N.C. State, 86-82, in the semifinals.
Driving back to Maryland a day earlier than expected, I remember thinking it might have been a blessing in disguise as the Terps were riding a 12-game winning streak and probably needed a wake-up call.
A reenergized and motivated Maryland squad proceeded to win six straight games in the NCAA tournament to capture the championship. I wrote sidebars for the two blowouts of Siena and Wisconsin at the MCI Center in Washington. Johnny Mac traveled to the Carrier Dome in Syracuse to cover closer contests against Kentucky and Connecticut in the East Region semis and finals.
We reconvened at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta for the Final Four, where Maryland rallied from an early 13-2 deficit to beat Kansas, 97-88, in the semifinals then outlasted Indiana, 64-52, in a grind-it-out defensive battle in the title tilt.
McNamara wrote a terrific lead for the championship game story: “Mission accomplished.” It wasn’t elegant. It wasn’t pretty. But it was historic.
Naturally, reliving that magical 2002 season also brings back fond memories of John McNamara, who was murdered during the June 28, 2018, shooting inside the Capital Gazette newsroom.
That 2002 championship run was the culmination of an incredible rebuilding effort by Williams, who was hired in 1989 while Maryland was on probation for NCAA violations committed during the tenure of previous head coach Bob Wade.
That 2002 team was the poster child for how Williams returned Maryland to national prominence — by taking unheralded or overlooked recruits and developing them into quality college basketball players. He made a living off four-year players who bought into the system and steadily improved from their freshman to senior seasons.
Providing the foundation for the national championship squad were the two senior standouts — Baxter and Dixon, neither of whom was recruited very heavily coming out of high school. Baxter was overweight and out of shape as a senior at Anacostia High and still considered a project after spending a prep year at Hargrave Military Academy. No major conference schools were interested in Dixon, who weighed about 140 pounds as a senior at Calvert Hall.
Baxter blossomed into a reliable back-to-the-basket scorer and became a two-time NCAA regional Most Outstanding Player. Dixon developed into a multi-level scorer capable of making 3-pointers, midrange pull-up jumpers and driving layups with equal ease. The Baltimore native remains Maryland’s all-time leading scorer with 2,269 career points.
Those two left College Park as legends and have their jerseys hanging from the rafters of the Xfinity Center. Steve Blake, the confident and heady point guard, is the third member of the 2002 team with an honored jersey at Maryland.
Blake was the consummate floor general and had ice water in his veins — evidenced by the game-winning 3-pointer he drained in the region final against Connecticut. He remains Maryland’s all-time assist leader and enjoyed a 13-year NBA career.
Chris Wilcox was a manchild of a 6-foot-10, 220-pound power forward — an explosive leaper, powerful dunker and glass-cleaning rebounder. Wilcox was extremely raw as a freshman but far more focused and skilled as a sophomore. He was simply outstanding throughout the NCAA tournament run, averaging almost a double-double.
Byron Mouton, a transfer from Tulane, was the final piece of the puzzle. After sitting out the previous campaign, the 6-foot-6, 215-pound small forward became the glue guy who did all the little things and was an emotional leader for the 2001-02 team.