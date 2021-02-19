USWNT edges Canada in tightly contested rivalry match to open SheBelieves Cup

U.S. women’s national team forward Rose Lavelle broke the deadlock in a heated battle against Canada, making the difference in a 1-0 victory over the Americans’ rival to open the SheBelieves Cup.
Lavelle powered a strike off a rebounding ball in a crowded penalty box in the 79th minute, leaping into teammates’ arms in celebration after an otherwise evenly fought match.
Canada entered into the match diminished, missing seven key players, including captain Christine Sinclair and defender Kadeisha Buchanan. The team took another blow when starting keeper Kailen Sheridan suffered a non-contact injury in the opening minutes of the match, forcing Stephanie Labbé to replace her from the bench.
But the Canadians didn’t appear to be at a disadvantage during the first half of the match.
Forward Nichelle Prince led the charge in breaking the typically smothering American high press, leading several runs before barely missing opportunities on goal. The Canadians only managed one shot on goal, but they also held the Americans to five shots.
“I think we’re all very aware that we didn’t play up to our potential, that it was a pretty sloppy match at times,” captain Becky Sauerbrunn said. “Canada made it really tough for us. It was a disruptive game. Alyssa came up huge and kept us in the game. ... I pride myself and this team prides itself on being able to find ways to win. Sometimes we win pretty and sometimes we win ugly and tonight was one of those nights where we won ugly.”
The Canadian backline fended off the top U.S. attackers for most of the match as the Americans struggled to finish close-range chances.
During her third match back from knee surgery, forward Carli Lloyd saw several attempts in the box fly high and wide. Midfielder Lindsey Horan rocketed a wide open shot from the backside off the crossbar.
The Canadians nearly earned a leveling penalty kick by a controversial call in the 73rd minute when a shot in the box ricocheted off Purce’s outstretched arm.
The contact diverted the path of the shot, but the referee did not award a penalty kick.
“We’re not going to get every decision and we can’t rely on winning by getting decisions,” Canada coach Bev Priestman said. “But in my opinion it was a penalty.”
For the U.S., the difference came in the 64th minute with a trio of substitutions, bringing Alex Morgan, Christen Press and Rose Lavelle onto the pitch.
The introduction of the three attackers created an immediate jolt of speed, pinning the Canadians back deep into their defensive third.
“They come on and it’s exciting and it’s uplifting and it makes you believe even more that we’re gonna close this game out,” defender Midge Purce said. “There’s this confidence that it gives you seeing who’s on the field and who can come on the field.”
Lavelle’s goal clinched one of the most tightly contested matches the Americans have played under coach Vlatko Andonovski.
The Americans hadn’t seen a shot on goal since before the pandemic. Although he noted the importance of winning a challenging match, Andonovski said the team will focus on tightening up defensive mistakes ahead of its next match.
“When we create 10 opportunities to score and we score one, I’m disappointed because I want us to score more goals,” Andonovski said. “And on top of that, if we allow any shots on goal, I’m not going to be happy. I thought that tonight, they had couple a couple of good opportunities to score, and we’re going to look into it a little bit deeper why that happened.”
It is the first of three matches the U.S. women’s national team will play during the next seven days of the tournament. The Americans will face Brazil on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.
Brazil overpowers Argentina
Brazil opened the tournament with a 4-1 victory over Argentina, which was missing four players due to positive and inconclusive COVID-19 tests.
Orlando Pride star Marta opened scoring for Brazil with a penalty kick in the 30th minute. The goal marked the first time Marta scored at Exploria Stadium in more than a year since the 2019 season finale against OL Reign, during which she scored the equalizer for a 2-2 draw.
Debinha ripped open scoring in the second half with a strike in the box and Adriana stretched the lead to 3-0 in the 54th minute.
The Argentians countered late in the second half when Marianna Larroquette muscled past Camila for a header. But a final goal by Geyse sealed the 4-1, giving the Brazilians their first win of the year.
Three of the goal scorers — Marta, Debinha and Larroquette — play in the NWSL.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Julia Poe at jpoe@orlandosentinel.com.