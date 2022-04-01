U.S. men land in same World Cup group as England, Iran

Christian Pulisic and the United States will be in Group B with England in Qatar. (John Raoux/AP)

After backing into the World Cup for the first time in eight years, the American men will be paired with a familiar foe in Qatar. The U.S. men drew Group B, joining England and Iran in group play for December’s World Cup, plus a fourth team to be determined.

Qatar, the host nation who landed the hosting rights in 2010 in a scandal-ridden bid, will open the tournament against Ecuador. The other two teams in Qatar’s group are Senegal and the Netherlands.

The fourth team in the United States’ group will be either Ukraine, Wales or Scotland. Ukraine’s qualifying path was delayed by the Russian invasion; they’ll play Scotland in the summer, and the winner of that game faces Wales for a single World Cup slot.

A loaded group E features Spain, Germany, Japan and the winner of the Costa Rica-New Zealand playoff.

The top two finishers in each group advance to the 16-team single elimination tournament.

The full World Cup draw is below.

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, (one of Ukraine/Wales/Scotland)

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Denmark, Tunisia, (one of Australia/Peru/United Arab Emirates)

Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, (one of Costa Rica/New Zealand)

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea