Women’s World Cup: U.S. defeats Sweden in its group play finale

The final game of Women’s World Cup group play Thursday was supposed to be a major test for the U.S.

It turned out to be little more than a pop quiz.

And it was one the Americans aced, beating Sweden 2-0 before a crowd of 22,418 at Stade Oceane to win their group and advance to the round of 16 unbeaten and unscored upon.

The U.S. outshot Sweden, 18-6, held the ball nearly 60% of the time and completed 238 more passes. The only statistic that was close was the final score, with the U.S. getting goals from Lindsey Horan and Tobin Heath, giving them 18 for the group stage, one better than Norway’s 24-year-old World Cup record.

Norway won the World Cup that year.

The U.S. will continue its push for a second consecutive title against Spain on Monday in Reims. Sweden will play Canada in Paris.

No one on either side had even broken a sweat before the U.S. went in front to stay in the third minute on Horan’s second goal in three games.

The play started with a low corner kick from Megan Rapinoe that skipped toward the near post, where Samantha Mewis got just the slightest touch on the ball, redirecting it into the path of Horan, who banged it in from the center of the six-yard box.

It was the Americans’ third goal on a corner kick in two games. For Mewis, a surprise starter in place of Julie Ertz, the assist was her third of the tournament.

It was also the earliest U.S. goal in this World Cup. But it wasn’t their last.

Heath doubled the lead in the 50th minute, collecting a looping pass intended for Carli Lloyd just outside the six-yard box, backing Swedish defender Jonna Andersson toward the goal, then chipping a shot over her and under the crossbar at the far post from a tough angle.

After a lengthy video review, Russian referee Anastasia Pustovoytova confirmed the score.

Sweden, perhaps looking ahead to the round of 16 a game early, made three changes to its defensive four, and the new back line struggled to keep up with the speedy Americans. When captain Caroline Seger came off in the 63rd minute with her team down 2-0, it was another sign Sweden was conceding.

For the U.S., Thursday’s game marked a return to the ocean-blue stadium on the Normandy coast for the first time since it lost to France here in January. That game remains the only one the Americans have dropped in the last 23 months.

Photos from U.S. women's national team's 2-0 victory over Sweden in the Women's World Cup on June 20.

They hardly needed to introduce themselves to Sweden since the teams were meeting for a record sixth time in Women’s World Cup play. All six meetings have come in group play, where the U.S. has lost just once in 24 games – to Sweden, in 2011.

After opening this tournament with a 13-0 rout of Thailand and a 3-0 win over Chile, U.S. coach Jill Ellis – unbeaten in 10 games as a World Cup coach -- was hoping to see her team challenged before beginning the unforgiving elimination stages.

It’s beginning to look like there’s no team here that can do that.

Sweden managed it only in spurts, with its best chance at a goal coming in first-half stoppage time when Sofia Jakobsson’s curling shot from the right wing seemed headed in at the far post before U.S. keeper Alyssa Naeher dove to her right and punched it away.

It was Naeher’s most challenging save of the tournament.

There may be some reason for concern in the U.S. camp, however, with captain Alex Morgan coming off at halftime after taking a knock in the 33rd minute. The Americans were already missing Ertz, who has what was described as a minor hip contusion.

kevin.baxter@latimes.com | Twitter: @kbaxter11