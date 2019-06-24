Women’s World Cup recap: Megan Rapinoe lifts U.S. to a 2-1 win over Spain

The U.S. women’s national soccer team escaped with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Spain in a Women’s World Cup round-of-16 game Monday, sending the Americans on to meet host France in the quarterfinals Friday in Paris.

Both goals came on penalty kicks by Megan Rapinoe, the first in seventh minute and the second in the 75th. The two scores were the Americans’ first from the spot in this tournament.

Jennifer Hermoso pulled Spain even two minutes after the first one, following a poor clearance from U.S. keeper Alyssa Naeher. The pass, intended for Becky Sauerbrunn, was stolen by Spain’s Lucia Garcia, who fed Hermoso, and the Atletico Madrid striker pushed toward the edge of the box before chipping a shot over the rapidly retreating Naeher.

The goal was Hermoso’s third of this Women’s World Cup — and her first from open play. It was just the fourth for Spain in the tournament.

It was also the first the U.S. has allowed in the World Cup and the first it has given up anywhere since an April friendly with Australia.

The first penalty was earned by Tobin Heath, who was chasing a long ball over the top when she was tripped in the box by Spain’s Maria Leon. After a quick VAR check, the PK was awarded and Rapinoe converted, slotting the ball into the lower left corner.

The second came after Spain’s Virginia Torrecilla was called for tripping Rose Lavelle as the U.S. midfielder dashed from right to left through the box in the 71st minute.

After a lengthy video review, Hungarian referee Katalin Kulcsar pointed to the spot and Megan Rapinoe converted into the lower left corner, sending the U.S. on and sending Spain home.

Alex Morgan had originally set up to take the PK, but during the VAR review, the team came to U.S. bench and when it went back on the field, Rapinoe stood over the ball.

Spain, which didn’t win a match in its Women’s World Cup debut four years ago, not only advanced from group play this year but also wound giving the top-ranked U.S. all it could handle.

The heat index at game time was 91 degrees, nearly 30 degrees warmer than the temperature the U.S. played in during its final group-stage game in the port city of Le Havre last week.

Spain nearly went ahead in the 63rd minute when Patri Guijarro slipped a low pass toward the front of the net. But U.S. defender Abby Dahlkemper held back her mark, allowing the ball to role just wide of the far post.

Then other end Mewis spun a wide-righted shot from outside the box wide to the right of the net.

Alex Morgan goes down but stays in the game

With the change of sides, Spanish keeper Sandra Panos is looking into the sun while U.S. Alyssa Naeher is in the shadows. On a high cross or free kick from straight away, that could be a problem for Panos.

U.S. forward Alex Morgan, who came out of the final group-stage game with Sweden at halftime after taking a knock, was bumped to the ground five minutes into the second half by Spain’s Irene Paredes and spent a couple of minutes on the turf before rising to continue.

TV showed a worried-looking Jill Ellis in front of the U.S. bench. If Carli Lloyd comes in, she’ll likely replace Morgan who has been a non-factor so far in this game.

In the nine minute a dangerous left-footed corner from Jennifer Hermoso is punched out by Naeher. Then the action shifts to the other end and Tobin Heath takes a pass from Rose Lavelle on the right edge of the area but skies her shot high.

Spain’s Irene Paredes just took out U.S. defender Kelley O’Hara with a rough tackle but no foul is called. Close play.

In the 60th minute, a left-footed shot from Lavelle, who has had a great game, goes just over the crossbar in the center of the net.

Lionel Bonaventure / AFP / Getty Images Spain's orward Jennifer Hermoso, left, vies with Kelley O'Hara of the U.S; during the teams' Women's World Cup match Monday in Reims, France. Spain's orward Jennifer Hermoso, left, vies with Kelley O'Hara of the U.S; during the teams' Women's World Cup match Monday in Reims, France. (Lionel Bonaventure / AFP / Getty Images)

Is it Carli Lloyd Time?

The Spanish bench players took the field at halftime with even the back-up goalkeepers kicking the ball about, then circling up for a rondo, the game of keep-away that has become a central drill at Barcelona. Ten of the women on Spain’s roster play their club soccer at Barcelona.

The entire U.S., meanwhile, retired to the locker room.

Speaking of bench players, this game looks to be heading toward Carli Lloyd Time. Lloyd is probably the best clutch scorer in the history of women’s soccer. She’s the only player, male or female, to score the winning goal in consecutive Olympic finals — in fact she’s the only American women to score in an Olympic final since 2004 — and she had a hat trick in the first 16 minutes of the last Women’s World Cup final to turn a tense game into a laughter before anyone had even broken a sweat.

Both teams are out for the second half. There are no changes to either lineup.

Tolga Bozoglu / EPA-EFE / REX Megan Rapinoe of the U.S., right, got a yellow card for inadvertently slapping Spain’s Marta Corredera in the face. Megan Rapinoe of the U.S., right, got a yellow card for inadvertently slapping Spain’s Marta Corredera in the face. (Tolga Bozoglu / EPA-EFE / REX)

Halftime

At halftime the score remains even, 1-1, with Megan Rapinoe scoring for the U.S. on a penalty kick in the sixth minute and Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso turned a bad pass from U.S. keeper Alyssa Naeher into Spain’s first goal in three games in the ninth minute.