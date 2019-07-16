’This is what it should be like’: At World Cup, former U.S. women’s star envisions new era for sport

“It’s just flabbergasting,” she said. “You have this picture in your mind of what it was from when you’re playing, and to know what it’s turned into and to see the crowds and the people and the enthusiasm and just the general knowledge about the game and the respect that they have from men as well ⁠— because we didn’t always get that back in that day ⁠— that was just mind-boggling, really. I just had to sit back and smile and say, ‘This is what it should be like for females who are playing.’ ”