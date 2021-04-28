Baltimore-Maryland’s 2026 World Cup Host City bid revealed its new identity and logo for its bid to host FIFA 2026 World Cup matches. The branding and logo include references to the “colors of Baltimore,” depicted in the “Painted Ladies” row homes of Northern Baltimore City, which have become synonymous with the vibrant neighborhoods of Baltimore-Maryland. Featuring local iconography, including the “Hon Playing Soccer”, Pink Flamingo and Blue-Green Crab, the Baltimore-Maryland 2026 branding symbolizes the bid’s deep connections to the local culture.