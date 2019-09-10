Baltimore Blast to host open tryouts

The Baltimore Blast will hold open tryouts Oct. 5, 2019 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Northeast Regional Recreation Center, located at 7501 Oakleigh Road in Parkville.
“Last season we signed two players out of the open tryouts, goalkeeper Mike Zierhoffer and forward Mo Ndiaye, both of whom helped us win games this past season, Blast Coach Danny Kelly said "That is exactly why we have the open tryouts, because you never know who is potentially out there waiting for a chance.”
Go to baltimoreblast.com/baltimore-blast-tryout to download a registration form. Tryout players must be 18 years or older to apply. The form and the $75 registration fee must be submitted by Sept. 30. Contact Justin Bittner at jbittner@baltimoreblast.com for more information.
Varsity football: St. Frances, with all 12 first-place votes, maintained its top spot in the the Maryland High School Football State Poll. Here’s are this week’s rankings: 1. St. Frances, 3-0; 2. DeMatha, 1-1; 3. Good Counsel, 2-0; 4. Calvert Hall, 3-0; 5. Archbishop Spalding, 2-0; 6. Mount St. Joseph, 2-1; 7. Quince Orchard, 1-0; 8. Franklin, 1-0; 9. Northwest, 1-0; 10. Wise, 1-0; 11. National Christian, 3-0; 12. North Point, 1-0; 13. Damascus, 0-1; 14. Bullis, 1-0; 15. McDonogh, 2-0; 16. Loyola, 2-0; 17. Georgetown Prep, 1-1; 18. Milford Mill, 1-0; 19. Oakdale, 1-0; 20. Mervo, 1-0; 21. Linganore, 1-0; 22. Landon, 0-1; 23. St. Mary’s Ryken, 0-2; 24. Elkton, 1-0; 25. Dunbar, 0-1; Others Receiving Votes: Douglass-PG (1-0), Potomac (1-0), Broadneck (0-1), North Caroline (1-0), Dundalk (1-0), Flowers (1-0).
Swimming: McKenzie Coan (Loyola Maryland) defended her world title Tuesday to highlight the second day of competition at the World Para Swimming Championships at the London Aquatics Center in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Coan and Ahalya Lettenberger won the women’s 400 freestyle S7 in 5:09.58.
Men’s college soccer: Johns Hopkins junior Julito Quintana and freshman Axel Whamond were honored by the Centennial Conference for their performances in a 2-0 week for the Blue Jays. Quintana was named the Defensive Player of the Week, while Whamond was named the Offensive Player of the Week.
<< Mount St. Mary’s improved to 3-0 with a 1-0 win at Howard on Tuesday. Yann Kouemi’s goal in the third minute lifted the Mountaineers to the victory.
Women’s college soccer: McDaniel sophomore Hannah Schepers (Port Deposit resident) was named the Centennial Conference Offensive Player of the Week. Schepers led the Green Terror (2-1) to a 2-0 week with two goals and two assists.