Ryan Becher always wanted to be a pro soccer player. He’s looked the part with UMBC.

While growing up in Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, Ryan Becher encountered a repeated question in school: What do you want to be when you grow up?

Becher’s reply of professional soccer player drew some pushback.

“Some of the teachers would be like, ‘Not many people from this area do that. So why don’t you write down something else?’” he recalled. “I was like, ‘Well, this is what I think my job is going to be.’”

Time will tell whether Becher’s aspiration will become reality, but the senior midfielder for the UMBC men’s soccer team is forging a season that could enhance his candidacy.

Becher leads all NCAA Division I players in total points (31) and points per game (2.1) and is tied for third in the country in goals (11) and tied for third in assists (nine), though both are career highs. He is the first Retrievers player to reach 30 points in a season since current assistant coach Pete Caringi III amassed 32 in 2012.

With Becher, UMBC’s offense has scored 2.4 goals per game, which is tied for 13th in the nation, and clinched a berth in the America East Tournament after upsetting then-No. 10 Vermont, 2-1, on Saturday night. Coach Pete Caringi Jr. said the attack would not be as effective without Becher, who on Monday was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week for a third consecutive time.

“Couldn’t be — not with what he’s done,” he said. “It’s a very good offense, an offense that is very potent. But I don’t think it would be the same without Ryan.”

Ryan Becher had dreamed of playing professional soccer. The UMBC senior forward’s breakout year could help him reach that objective. (Courtesy of UMBC Athletics)

Becher’s foray into soccer might not be that shocking considering his family ties. His father William Becher scored 280 goals in 458 games while playing for seven franchises in the American Indoor Soccer Association, the American Professional Soccer League and the Continental Indoor Soccer League. His mother Dawn Becher also played soccer through high school.

So perhaps it was inevitable that Becher and older brother Jackson would follow their parents’ path.

“With their knowledge of the game, it definitely helped us a lot,” Ryan Becher said. “My dad coached us for a while, and it was good. We always got the harsh realities. When we weren’t playing well, he would let us know. Whenever we would say, ‘We want to go play in college,’ he would tell us, ‘Well, you’re not doing enough to get to that level,’ and that would make us do more stuff on our own.”

Becher chose the Retrievers over West Virginia, Temple and Drexel due in part to Jackson’s decision to play for them and the university’s academic reputation. Initially recruited as a defensive midfielder, Becher eventually shifted to an attacking midfielder.

“As you were watching the young guy play, he had good size, and he had a great shot,” Caringi said. “We were like, ‘This guy needs to be up near the goal,’ and that’s exactly what happened. Each year, we let him play more in an offensive role in the midfield, and each year, he did really well with scoring goals and setting people up.”

Becher admitted making some mistakes early in his development. But he welcomed the position change.

“I was excited to do anything I could do to help the team,” he said. “In high school, I played pretty much anywhere in the middle of the field. So it wasn’t anything new.”

At 6-foot-3, Becher is one of the tallest field players on UMBC’s roster, and he has used that size to his advantage.

“He wins tons of head balls for us,” said senior back Jordan Ehart, a Severna Park resident and Mount Saint Joseph graduate. “When he’s on the ball, he’s really good at using his body to shield defenders off the ball or put a body on them to win 50-50 balls. So he definitely does a great job of using his body.”

Becher is quick to credit his teammates for delivering accurate balls that he can put into the net or finishing his passes to earn him assists. He acknowledged that he is trying to enjoy what he has achieved thus far.

“It’s definitely special,” he said. “Having a season like this doesn’t happen too often. So I’ve got to cherish those moments. But at the same time, you go into every game with zero points. So getting that next goal or that next assist to help out your team and get that win is really what’s on my mind.”

Becher has one more year of eligibility. He plans to earn enough credits in the spring to graduate in May with a bachelor’s in media communications and a minor in American studies and either turn pro or return in the fall to pursue a master’s and use his final year of eligibility.

Caringi said Becher has the tools to extend his success to the professional level.

“I think his goal all along has been to have the opportunity to play at the next level, and I see that every day out here when we’re training,” he said. “He’ll stay after, and he’s just one of those guys that continues to get better and has a dream and a goal and works at it.”

Becher has a role model in cousin Simon Becher, who played at St. Louis and was chosen by the Vancouver Whitecaps with the 16th overall pick in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft in January. Ryan Becher joked with his cousin about collecting at least 10 goals and 10 assists one year after Simon Becher was the only NCAA player to do the same.

Whether he reaches that aim, Ryan Becher is too close to be deterred from his objective.

“I’m doing it for myself now because I love the game, but I’m also doing it for that little kid growing up and this is his dream,” he said. “It would just mean a lot to me.”

NJIT at UMBC

Friday, 7 p.m.