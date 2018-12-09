Maryland wins its fourth men's soccer national championship by beating Akron, 1-0, on second-half penalty kick

Senior captain Amar Sejdic scored on a penalty kick in the 57th minute and Maryland held off Akron, 1-0, on Sunday night to win its fourth NCAA men's soccer title.

Akron's Colin Biros kicked Johaness Bergmann in the face pursuing the ball inside the 18-yard box, resulting in the penalty shot. Sejdic converted the opportunity with a well-struck shot to the right of Ben Lundt after the goalkeeper guessed wrong and dived to the left.

The goal came on Maryland's first penalty kick during regulation play all season.

Dayne St. Clair made two saves in the victory. Maryland didn’t allow a goal in in 450 minutes of tournament action covering five games.

"I could not be more proud of this group," Terps coach Sasho Cirovski said. "We talked about this being a big moment for our program. They were pushed an hardened after a challenging schedule. And now, they're jewels. I am incredibly happy for them."

Maryland shared the 1968 title with Michigan State and won championships outright in 2005 and 2008. Coach

Cirovski won his third title at the school.

Maryland finished the season 13-6-4. Akron was 15-7-2.