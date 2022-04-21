Under new joint bid with Washington, Baltimore would host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches

Under a new combined proposal with Washington, Baltimore would host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, boosting the city’s chances of bringing the world’s most-viewed sporting event to M&T Bank Stadium.

U.S. Soccer, the sport’s governing body, had asked the cities recently to discuss what a “re-imagined” joint bid would look like, reportedly over concerns about the viability of FedEx Field as a World Cup venue. As part of the joint bid that was announced Wednesday, Washington would host a fan festival on the National Mall.

“I am extremely excited to join forces with the District of Columbia to strengthen our bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2026,” Mayor Brandon M. Scott said in a release. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring another world-class event to Charm City. [Washington] Mayor [Muriel] Bowser and I want to ensure we give our cities the best opportunity to win this major event which will provide massive economic boosts for both urban centers.”

The United States has partnered with Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup, the first time three countries have been selected to stage the competition. A combined 3.6 billion viewers watched the 2018 World Cup, according to audience data for official broadcast coverage of the event. The 2022 World Cup is scheduled to kick off in Qatar this November.

FIFA, the sport’s global governing body, is expected in mid-May to announce at least 10 U.S. stadiums that will host matches. With Baltimore and Washington’s merged proposal, there are now 16 bids under consideration, including those from Boston, New York-New Jersey and Philadelphia.

A report in February by 42Floors, a branch of California-based real estate data firm Yardi, ranked Baltimore No. 16 and Washington No. 17 of the cities vying to host the World Cup, suggesting the merging bids might not do much to sway decision-makers.

Terry Hasseltine, executive director of the Maryland Sports Commission, which is overseeing Baltimore’s campaign, said that study “holds no weight as it was done in 2017 and did not take into account any of the work that has been done to date on Legacy, Human and Worker’s Rights and the site visit. We are listening to the leadership of U.S. Soccer and FIFA as to where we stand with the process, not the report referenced.”

Delegations from FIFA and U.S. Soccer visited Baltimore in September, where they watched the Ravens’ prime-time win over the Kansas City Chiefs and toured M&T Bank Stadium. The venue has previously hosted international friendlies and U.S. men’s national team matches.

Baltimore’s emergence as a potential host city has come as concerns over Washington’s bid grew. Since 1930, all but two capital cities of a host nation have hosted World Cup games. At the 1994 World Cup, the first and only time the United States hosted the competition, five matches were played at Washington’s RFK Stadium. Baltimore did not host any.

But earlier this month, Greg O’Dell, then the outgoing president and chief executive of Events DC, the city’s convention and sports authority that was overseeing Washington’s bid, acknowledged in an interview with The Washington Post that Landover’s FedEx Field “has some particular challenges.”

The Prince George’s County venue, which opened 25 years ago, has a capacity for NFL games of 67,717, less than M&T Bank Stadium’s 70,745, FedEx Field’s safety and infrastructure also came under heavy scrutiny during the 2021 NFL season, when a tunnel railing collapsed, nearly injuring Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, and a pipe broke at the stadium. Players have also complained about the quality of the stadium’s grass playing surface.

In 2019, the Ravens completed a $120 million renovation of M&T Bank Stadium, which included new 4K ultra-high-definition video displays, new escalators and elevators to the upper deck, a new sound system and new suites. The team is eyeing additional stadium upgrades, owner Steve Bisciotti said last month.

“We are pleased to merge our Baltimore, Maryland World Cup bid with Washington, DC,” Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, who’s co-chaired the effort to bring the World Cup to Baltimore, said in a release. “The combination of our two world-class cities in the Capital Region will provide FIFA with exceptional soccer facilities for match play in Baltimore, and the grandeur of the nation’s capital for cultural activities to celebrate the World Cup in the United States.”