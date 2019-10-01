The Blast will open their 2019-20 Major Arena Soccer League season at Towson University’s SECU Arena on Friday, Nov. 22, against Utica City FC at 7:35 p.m. The Blast will play a 24-game regular season schedule with 12 home games and 12 on the road. The Blast will host Senora Soles in a rematch of the 2016-17 championship on Jan. 19 and storied franchise San Diego Sockers on Jan. 25. After hosting the rival Harrisburg Heat on March 7, the Blast will conclude the regular season with three road games, closing against the Canada MetroStars on March 22.
Swimming: The Maryland Swimming Hall of Fame, established in 1985, announced the inductees for 2019, including Dr. James P. “Jimmy” Thomas, Ian Silverman, Megan Melgaard and Greg Burgess. The induction will take place at noon on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Mt. Washington Conference Center, 5801 Smith Avenue. For information or tickets, contact John Cadigan, mdswimminghalloffame@gmail.com or 410-433-8300.
NHL: Facing salary-cap constraints and a deadline to trim their roster before the first game of the season, the Washington Capitals waived defenseman Christian Djoos and two other players Monday. Djoos has been on the roster for the past two years, playing nearly every game during the playoffs in the team’s 2018 Stanley Cup run, and exposing him to waivers means he’s at risk of being claimed by another team over the next 24 hours. If he clears waivers, he can be sent to the American Hockey League on Tuesday at noon. The Capitals now have 25 players on their roster, and have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to set their opening-night roster of no more than 23 players. Along with Djoos, Washington also waived forwards Michael Sgarbossa and Liam O’Brien and reassigned prospect Shane Gersich. All three players spent all of last year in the AHL.
— Isabelle Khurshudyan, The Washington Post
NFL: Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis is withdrawing from the celebrity dance competition after suffering an injury, the show announced. After Monday night’s opening number, host Tom Bergeron said “an old injury flared up,” forcing Lewis to drop out of the competition. The 2018 Hall of Fame inductee avoided elimination last week after landing in the first bottom two of the season.
— Daniel Oyefusi