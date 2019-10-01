NHL: Facing salary-cap constraints and a deadline to trim their roster before the first game of the season, the Washington Capitals waived defenseman Christian Djoos and two other players Monday. Djoos has been on the roster for the past two years, playing nearly every game during the playoffs in the team’s 2018 Stanley Cup run, and exposing him to waivers means he’s at risk of being claimed by another team over the next 24 hours. If he clears waivers, he can be sent to the American Hockey League on Tuesday at noon. The Capitals now have 25 players on their roster, and have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to set their opening-night roster of no more than 23 players. Along with Djoos, Washington also waived forwards Michael Sgarbossa and Liam O’Brien and reassigned prospect Shane Gersich. All three players spent all of last year in the AHL.