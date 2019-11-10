The Navy men’s soccer team (12-4-1) fell to visiting Bucknell, 2-0, on Saturday in the Patriot League tournament quarterfinals at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility. Navy’s 12 wins are tied for third most in the program’s 99-year history. In the 26th minute, Bucknell struck first after a Navy foul in the 18-yard box that resulted in a penalty kick. Matt Thorsheim converted on the attempt and gave the Bison a 1-0 lead. The penalty kick was Bucknell’s first shot attempt of the game. Thorsheim scored his second goal of the match in the 59th minute off of a free-kick as the Bison grabbed a 2-0 lead. “I thought we played really well today,” Navy coach Tim O’Donohue said after the match. “I thought we were really good on the ball and dominated possession. Their [Bucknell] first goal was their first shot of the game and then we were chasing the game a little and then we gave up the second goal. I am proud of the guys and I felt like we played extremely well today.”
Women’s college soccer: Emily Maheras scored an eighth-minute goal to send Johns Hopkins to the Centennial Conference final with a 1-0 victory over Haverford.
College field hockey: It took a late goal but Salisbury earned their 22nd Capital Athletic Conference championship with a 2-1 win over Christopher Newport. Salisbury was able to get the winning goal in the 56th minute. Arielle Johnston played a penalty corner to the top of the arc. The ball was passed around inside the arc. Davis made a pair of saves but was unable to clear the ball out of the attacking zone. Rachel Domanico fielded the loose ball and found an open Johnston on the near post.
Women’s college volleyball: Franklin & Marshall outlasted McDaniel for a 3-1 win in the Centennial Conference semifinals. Franklin & Marshall advances to Sunday’s title match against top-seeded Johns Hopkins. Senior Nathan Wertheimer (184) placed third and Freshman Brent Lorin (125) and sophomore Joe Paul (174) both placed fourth.
College wrestling: Junior Dominick Reyes won the 165-pound title to lead Johns Hopkins at the non-team-scoring Ursinus Fall Brawl.
Horse racing: Graded-stakes placed Raging Whiskey and Tuggle and stakes winners Newstome and Rookie Salsa are among 16 2-year-olds nominated to the $100,000 James F. Lewis III Stakes Saturday, Nov. 16 at Laurel Park. The Lewis and $100,000 Warrior’s Reward Smart Halo Stakes for 2-year-old fillies, both at 6 furlongs on the main track, share top billing on Laurel’s Military Family Appreciation Day program.