The Navy men’s soccer team (12-4-1) fell to visiting Bucknell, 2-0, on Saturday in the Patriot League tournament quarterfinals at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility. Navy’s 12 wins are tied for third most in the program’s 99-year history. In the 26th minute, Bucknell struck first after a Navy foul in the 18-yard box that resulted in a penalty kick. Matt Thorsheim converted on the attempt and gave the Bison a 1-0 lead. The penalty kick was Bucknell’s first shot attempt of the game. Thorsheim scored his second goal of the match in the 59th minute off of a free-kick as the Bison grabbed a 2-0 lead. “I thought we played really well today,” Navy coach Tim O’Donohue said after the match. “I thought we were really good on the ball and dominated possession. Their [Bucknell] first goal was their first shot of the game and then we were chasing the game a little and then we gave up the second goal. I am proud of the guys and I felt like we played extremely well today.”