Digest (May 15): Blast sign three players to contract extensions

The Blast have extended the contracts of forward Jamie Thomas, Juan Galvis and defender Jereme Raley. Terms of the agreements for the Major Arena Soccer League team were not released.

Thomas, in his third season with the Blast, set career-highs in assists (five), points (12) and shots (29) during the regular season.

Raley (Maryland) finished his fourth season with the Blast with career highs in assists (three) and blocked shots (18), while tying his point total from last season (eight). His 18 blocked shots were tied with defender Mike Deasel for the most among Blast players in the season.

Galvis. bothered by injuries last season, made his first indoor appearance for the Blast against the Mississauga Metrostars on Feb. 15 and had to wait until March 22 against the Orlando Seawolves to score his first professional goal.

College football: Clemson reserve linebacker Shaq Smith (St. Frances) is looking to leave the Tigers' program. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says Smith has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal with intentions to leave. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Smith is from Baltimore and was considered a five-star prospect when he signed with Clemson in 2016. Smith was a backup as a redshirt sophomore last season and had 16 tackles, including a sack, over 15 games. Smith graduated earlier this month and would have two years of college eligibility remaining.

High schools: Digital Harbor soccer player Birhane Gebreselase and Reginald F. Lewis volleyball player Daijah Coles were selected as the recipients of the Charles Perry McCormick Scholarship at the McCormick Unsung Heroes banquet Monday night. Both receive $40,000 scholarships. Western Tech’s Matthew Valentine, McDonogh’s Treasure Valdez, Benjamin Franklin’s Leon Brooks and Owings Mills’ Helen Delgado Pineda also received scholarships.

College baseball: Luis Torres-Lopez scattered seven hits in a complete-game performance as Savannah State upended Coppin State 7-3 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference baseball championship first-round game Wednesday at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The No. 3 seed from the Southern Division, Savannah State (13-25-1) will face Southern Division top seed North Carolina A&T State Thursday at noon. Coppin State (24-23) played Delaware State in an elimination game later in the evening.

Minor league baseball: Daniel Johnson’s three-run home run in the 11th inning gave the Akron RubberDucks a 5-2 win over the visiting Bowie Baysox on Wednesday morning.

-- From Sun staff and news services