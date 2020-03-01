Blast remain perfect against Rochester with 12-3 rout

The Blast defeated the visiting Rochester Lancers, 12-3, on Saturday night at SECU Arena in Major Arena Soccer League play. In front of 2,854 energetic fans in the arena for Hall of Fame Night where Marty McGinty, Lee Tschantret and David Bascome were inducted at halftime, the Blast improved Baltimore’s all time record against Rochester to a perfect 23-0.
Jonathan Melo recorded four assists and added a goal to lead the Blast offensively. Juan Pereira and Vini Dantas both recorded two goals and two assists and in net for the Blast, William Vanzela recorded 13 saves in the victory.
The Blast return home next weekend for their regular-season home finale against the Harrisburg Heat. Kickoff is at 6:05 p.m. from the SECU Arena.
Women’s college basketball: No. 7 Maryland (24-4, 15-2 Big Ten) will close the regular season with a 4 p.m. matchup Sunday at Minnesota. The Terps’ game with the Gophers (15-13, 5-12) will air on ESPN2 from Williams Arena.
Maryland is tied with Northwestern for the top spot in the Big Ten. Both the Terrapins and the Wildcats own a record of 15-2 in conference play with one game to play. With a win Sunday, the Terps can clinch at least a share of their fifth Big Ten regular season title in their six years in the league.
Maryland has won 13 straight games since Jan. 12.
College wrestling: Junior Dominick Reyes (Loyola Blakefield) knocked off the number one and two seeds on the second day of the NCAA Southeast Regional Wrestling Championships to claim the 165-pound title and clinch a berth in the upcoming 2020 NCAA Championships. Reyes helped the Blue Jays to a sixth-place finish as JHU totaled 76 points in the final team standings.
Women’s college hockey: Stevensone erased a one-goal deficit with goals from sophomore Nikki Kendrick and junior Trinity Barcless as the Mustangs downed Neumann, 2-1, in the United Collegiate Hockey Conference quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at IceWorks.
Men’s college basketball: Anne Arundel Community College lost to No. 1 Sandhills in the NJCAA Mid-Atlantic District Championship, 108-92, in Pinehurst, N.C. Joe Chase scored 27 points and Michael Cantrell (Broadneck) added 25 for AACC (9-17), which is waiting to hear if it will receive an at-large berth to the NJCAA National Tournament. Sandhills (31-2) advanced to NJCAA National Tournament.
College softball: Mount St. Mary’s fell to CSUN, 7-0, on Saturday at the San Diego Classic. Kate Wade had the lone hit for the Mount on the day.
Major League Soccer: Jonathan Lewis scored in the second minute of extra time to give the Colorado Rapids a 2-1 win over D.C. United on Saturday in the first game of the 25th MLS season.
The ball found Lewis at close range during a scramble inside the box and he put it inside the the near post for the winner.
New-look D.C. United, now without Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta on the attack, got the first goal of the season in the 60th minute. Russell Canouse converted a header from the 6-yard line at the back post on a lovely corner from Julian Gressel.
>> D.C. United acquired Estonian National Team forward Erik Sorga on a permanent transfer from FC Flora Tallinn in the Estonian Meistriliiga (First Division) after he initially signed with the Black-and-Red’s USL Championship affiliate, Loudoun United FC on Jan. 8, 2020. Sorga scored his first goal for the Black-and-Red in the 1-1 draw against Nashville SC in a preseason friendly on Feb. 19.
College baseball: McDaniel got strong pitching to go with timely offense to win a pair of low-scoring games and sweep Elmira, winning the opener 3-1 and taking the nightcap, 2-1. Ryan Martino led the Green Terror in game one, going the distance on the hill. He scatted four hits and allowed one unearned run with two strikeouts. Jack Vener allowed four hits and one run with two strikeouts in four innings to pick up the game-two victory.
>> A walk-off single by junior Blake Loewe in the bottom of the eighth inning capped a doubleheader sweep by Stevenson of City College of New York. The Mustangs downed the Beavers 8-2 in the opener before notching the 6-5 extra-innings triumph in the nightcap.