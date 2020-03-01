Blast remain perfect against Rochester with 12-3 rout

College baseball: McDaniel got strong pitching to go with timely offense to win a pair of low-scoring games and sweep Elmira, winning the opener 3-1 and taking the nightcap, 2-1. Ryan Martino led the Green Terror in game one, going the distance on the hill. He scatted four hits and allowed one unearned run with two strikeouts. Jack Vener allowed four hits and one run with two strikeouts in four innings to pick up the game-two victory.