Baltimore-are sports news: Blast sign Andrew Hoxie to two-year deal

The Baltimore Blast Blast of Major Arena Soccer League signed forward Andrew Hoxie to a two-year contract. Per league and team policies, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Andrew Hoxie, 33, enters his fifth season with the Blast looking to carry his postseason scoring form into the 2019-20 season. Hoxie registered 19 points in 21 regular-season appearances last season, bringing his Blast career totals to 87 points in 79 games.

Hoxie has been consistent throughout his Blast career, recording double digit goals every season in a Blast uniform. Hoxie’s biggest contribution this season was his four-point performance against Utica City in Game 2 of the 2019 Ron Newman Cup divisional round. After three goals and one assist, his efforts pushed the Blast past Utica City into the mini-game, where he scored the game-tying goal in the 2-1 win.

He led the MASL in points this past postseason with seven in four games.

Coach Danny Kelly said: "We're very happy to have Andrew back for another TWO years. He was a key piece for us in winning three championships in a row from 2016-2018, and was also instrumental in the playoff win versus Utica City this past season."

Hoxie joins Jereme Raley, Jamie Thomas, Juan Galvis, and Sam Guernsey, who have all re-signed with the Blast.

Men’s college basketball: Navy men's basketball head coach Ed DeChellis announced the hiring of Drew Gibson and Adam Notteboom as assistant coaches.

Horse racing: Live racing returns to Laurel Park with a 10-race program Friday, featuring a carryover jackpot of $3,466.48 in the 20-cent Rainbow 6. First race post time is 1:10 p.m.

* Hillwood Stable’s multiple stakes winner Cordmaker returned to the work tab Wednesday morning at Laurel Park for the first time since his third-place finish in the $300,000 Pimlico Special on May 17 at Pimlico. The 4-year-old Maryland-bred son of two-time Horse of the Year and 2014 Hall of Famer Curlin was credited with the lone six-furlong work of the day, going in 1:12 over a fast main track. He is being pointed to the $100,000 Polynesian Stakes for 3-year-olds and up going seven furlongs June 16 at Laurel.

“He came out the last one good,” trainer Rodney Jenkins said. “I worked him this morning and he went in 58 and [two-fifths] for five-eighths. I was real pleased with him. He went good.”

College sailing: St. Mary's competed in the Gill College Sailing Coed National Championships on Thursday and Friday at the Sail Newport Sailing Center at Fort Adams. The Seahawks finished seventh in the 18-team field. In addition, Liam McCarthy and Leo Boucher were named Honorable Mention All-American skippers. McCarthy also picked up a major award, being named the Hobbs Sportsman of the Year, which recognizes a sailor whose spirit and attitude is notable both on and off the water. St. Mary's College accumulated 266 points for seventh place, thanks to a sixth place finish in the A division from McCarthy and Kaisey McCallion. Boucher, Ashley Wagner, Lewis Cooper, and Lydia McPherson-Shambarger finished third in the B division.

-- From Sun staff and news services