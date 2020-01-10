A pair of men’s college soccer players from the Baltimore area were selected in the second round of the Major League Soccer SuperDraft Thursday, as UMBC defender Jon Bell was chosen by the San Jose Earthquakes and Loyola Maryland forward Josh Fawole was picked by D.C. United.
Bell, a Silver Spring resident, was taken by San Jose with the 38th overall pick and the 12th of the second round. The left fullback was an America East Conference second-team choice in each of the past two seasons and wrapped up his senior campaign as a member of the Northeast Region’s third team.
Fawole, the first Greyhound since Milos Kocic in 2009 to get chosen in the MLS SuperDraft, was selected by United with the 42nd overall pick and the 16th of the second round. The Columbia resident and Long Reach graduate concluded his career with 20 goals and 10 assists in 68 games (47 starts), including eight goals and two assists as a senior en route to earning Patriot League first-team honors.
— Edward Lee
College football: Eight Towson players were placed on the 2019 Phil Steele Colonial Athletic Association All-Conference Team.
Aaron Grzymkowski was placed on the CAA All-Conference second team while Towson got seven others on the third team — Tom Flacco, Yeedee Thaenrat, Shane Leatherbury, Bryce Carter, Robert Heyward, Coby Tippett and Shane McDonough.
Eight players for Towson are third most among the CAA schools, only behind James Madison and Villanova.
Indoor track: The heptathlon and pentathlon being contested as part of the 2020 USATF Indoor Combined Events Championships will be held Feb. 7-8 at the Naval Academy’s Wesley Brown Field House. The meet will be held in conjunction with the Army-Navy meet.
National Women’s Soccer League: The Washington Spirit re-signed goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe and midfielder Andi Sullivan.
Turkey hunting: The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will hold a winter turkey season, which runs statewide from Jan. 23-25 for hunters who did not harvest a turkey during the 2019 fall season.
Hunting hours are from one half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset. The bag limit is one turkey of either sex.
During the winter turkey season, Maryland hunters may only use shotguns loaded with No. 4 shot or smaller, crossbows, vertical bows, or airguns that shoot arrows or bolts.
The Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping provides information about winter turkey hunting, including season open dates and regulations.