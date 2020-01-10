Fawole, the first Greyhound since Milos Kocic in 2009 to get chosen in the MLS SuperDraft, was selected by United with the 42nd overall pick and the 16th of the second round. The Columbia resident and Long Reach graduate concluded his career with 20 goals and 10 assists in 68 games (47 starts), including eight goals and two assists as a senior en route to earning Patriot League first-team honors.