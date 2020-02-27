Blast to hold Hall of Fame ceremonies during Saturday’s game against Lancers

The Blast will induct three members into the franchise’s Hall of Fame during halftime of Saturday’s home game against the Rochester Lancers, and will host a legends reunion game before kickoff.
Fan favorite Lee Tschantret, former standout player and current assistant coach David Bascome and former trainer Marty McGinty will be honored.
The game will start at 6:05 p.m. at Towson University’s SECU Arena, with the legends reunion game taking place at 4 p.m. Doors open at 3:45 p.m. with the first 1,000 fans 18 and older receiving a commemorative Blast Hall of Fame pint glass.
An impressive collection of past greats will be playing in the reunion game, including Denison Cabral, Doug Neely, Troy Snyder, Joe Koziol and former captains Lance Johnson, PJ Wakefield and Tarik Walker.
The Blast have a 13-8 mark and are in fifth place in the Major Arena Soccer League’s Eastern Division.
— Glenn Graham
College baseball: Washington College sophomore Max Ruvo was named to the D3baseball.com Team of the Week. Ruvo, who also was named the Centennial Conference Player of the Week, opened the season by going 6-for-8 at the plate with four triples, one double, nine RBIs, 15 total bases and three runs scored in a 1-1 week for the Shoremen.
Horse racing: The week of racing kicks off at Laurel Park on Thursday with an eight-race program and a Friday card that will begin the Stronach 5. First race post Thursday and Friday is 12:25 p.m. Thursday’s feature will be the seventh race, a $42,000 allowance race at 1 1/16 miles that drew a field of six. Reeves Thoroughbred Racing’s and Sinatra Thoroughbred Racing’s Muchacho will be seeking his third consecutive victory for trained Corby Calazzo and jockey Forest Boyce. Jagger Inc.’s Flight Risk ships in from Parx for trainer Jamie Ness and gets the services of leading rider Trevor McCarthy while trainer Graham Motion sends out Fast Master, a 4-year-old who broke his maiden at Laurel Jan. 20. Weston Hamilton gets the mount. Friday’s eighth race, a claiming event at six furlongs that drew a dozen, will begin the Stronach 5 sequence. The national wager, also featuring races from Gulfstream Park, Santa Anita Park and Golden Gate Fields, has a carryover of $167,951.23. The pool is expected to grow to approximately $1 million.