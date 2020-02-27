Blast to hold Hall of Fame ceremonies during Saturday’s game against Lancers

Horse racing: The week of racing kicks off at Laurel Park on Thursday with an eight-race program and a Friday card that will begin the Stronach 5. First race post Thursday and Friday is 12:25 p.m. Thursday’s feature will be the seventh race, a $42,000 allowance race at 1 1/16 miles that drew a field of six. Reeves Thoroughbred Racing’s and Sinatra Thoroughbred Racing’s Muchacho will be seeking his third consecutive victory for trained Corby Calazzo and jockey Forest Boyce. Jagger Inc.’s Flight Risk ships in from Parx for trainer Jamie Ness and gets the services of leading rider Trevor McCarthy while trainer Graham Motion sends out Fast Master, a 4-year-old who broke his maiden at Laurel Jan. 20. Weston Hamilton gets the mount. Friday’s eighth race, a claiming event at six furlongs that drew a dozen, will begin the Stronach 5 sequence. The national wager, also featuring races from Gulfstream Park, Santa Anita Park and Golden Gate Fields, has a carryover of $167,951.23. The pool is expected to grow to approximately $1 million.