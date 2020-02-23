Blast stay on hot streak with second win of the weekend

The Baltimore Blast, who have won seven of their past eight games, weathered a late rally and defeated the host Rochester Lancers, 6-5, in overtime Saturday night.
Juan Pereira scored his second goal of the game 55 seconds into overtime off a set piece. Victor France also scored twice for the Blast.
The victory followed a rout of the Orlando Seawolves, 13-3, on Friday night in a Major Arena Soccer League game at Towson University’s SECU Arena.
The Blast (12-7) were led by Vini Dantas’ three goals and three assists and Jonathan Melo’s two goals and three assists. Seven players scored for the Blast, who played at Rochester on Saturday night.
Men’s college lacrosse: Maryland’s Jared Bernhardt and UMBC’s Ryan Frawley were among the 20 named a top NCAA men’s lacrosse student-athletes who excels both on and off the field selected as candidates for the 2020 Senior CLASS Award. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The complete list of candidates follows this release.
Men’s college basketball: Randolph-Macon junior Buzz Anthony (Archbishop Spalding) has been named to the 2019-20 Academic All-District Men’s Basketball Team for NCAA Division III District 5.
College track and field: The Mount St. Mary’s men’s and women’s teams each finished in second place at the Northeast Conference Indoor Championships hosted at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex. The Mount women’s team had three gold medal performances. Dylan LaNoue was named the men’s Most Valuable Performer while Emily Lewis was named the women’s Most Outstanding Rookie Performer.
Horse racing: Ridden by trainer Jeremiah O’Dwyer, Shotski tuned up for next Saturday’s $400,000 Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth (G2) at Gulfstream Park with a 4-furlong breeze Saturday morning at Laurel Park. Shotski, who captured the Remsen (G2) at Aqueduct in December, worked from the gate in company, covering the half-mile distance in 48.40 seconds, the fourth fastest clocking of 36 recorded at the distance.
Owned by Gary Barber, Wachtel Stable, Pantofel Stable and Howling Pigeon Farms LLC, Shotski is scheduled to ship to South Florida Tuesday and be stabled in trainer Bill Mott’s barn on the Gulfstream backstretch.
College baseball: Mount St. Mary’s was overwhelmed by the sharp hitting of St. Bonaventure. The visitors racked up 22 runs on 30 hits during Saturday’s doubleheader, taking 11-9 and 11-2 victories back to Olean, N.Y. and leaving the Mountaineers swept on opening weekend.