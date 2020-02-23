Blast stay on hot streak with second win of the weekend

Men’s college lacrosse: Maryland’s Jared Bernhardt and UMBC’s Ryan Frawley were among the 20 named a top NCAA men’s lacrosse student-athletes who excels both on and off the field selected as candidates for the 2020 Senior CLASS Award. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The complete list of candidates follows this release.