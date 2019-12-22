>> Apprentice jockey Avery Whisman rode back-to-back winners aboard Talented Dr. B ($7.80) in Race 3 and Tappahannock ($12.20) in Race 4. … There will be carryovers of $7,609.51 in the 50-cent Late Pick 5 (Races 5-9) and $958.97 in the 20-cent Rainbow 6 (Races 4-9) for Sunday’s card. First-race post time is 12:25 p.m.