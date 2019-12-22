Jonatas Melo scored both goals for the Baltimore Blast in a 7-2 loss to the Florida Tropics on Saturday afternoon in the Major Arena Soccer League.
The Blast (2-3) continue their Florida swing today when they play the SeaWolves in Orlando.
Horse racing: Limited View, who snapped a 10-race losing streak in her previous start, continued to run to her multiple stakes-winning form with a front-running four-length triumph in Saturday’s featured eighth race at Laurel Park.
Owned by Fred Wasserloos, George Greenwalt and trainer John Salzman Jr., Limited View ($11.80) went 7 furlongs in 1:22.09 over a fast main track to capture the third-level optional claiming allowance and give jockey Forest Boyce, aboard for the first time, her 800th career win.
Morning-line favorite and fellow stakes winner My Star Potential was scratched in the paddock, leaving Limited View as the controlling speed.
>> Apprentice jockey Avery Whisman rode back-to-back winners aboard Talented Dr. B ($7.80) in Race 3 and Tappahannock ($12.20) in Race 4. … There will be carryovers of $7,609.51 in the 50-cent Late Pick 5 (Races 5-9) and $958.97 in the 20-cent Rainbow 6 (Races 4-9) for Sunday’s card. First-race post time is 12:25 p.m.
NBA G League: The Capital City Go-Go, the Washington Wizards’ NBA G League affiliate, reacquired guard Chris Chiozza. Chiozza was available for Capital City’s game against the Austin Spurs at the MGM Resorts NBA G League Winter Showcase on Saturday night.
Chiozza has played in seven games with the Go-Go this season, averaging 12.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.