The Baltimore Blast face conference rival Utica City FC on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Towson University’s SECU Arena, trying to avenge their only loss this season in the Major Arena Soccer League.
The Blast (2-1) lost, 4-2, to Utica City on Nov. 24 at the Adirondack Bank Center. Since that game, the Blast defeated the Orlando Seawolves last Saturday, 14-5. Forward and MASL Team of the Week forward Vini Dantas scored five goals and an assist to place himself second in the MASL in points (10), goals (8), and points per game (3.3). Midfielder Tony Donatelli was also selected to the MASL Team of the Week after a two goal and two assist performance against the Seawolves. Forward Juan Pereira is now tied for the lead in the MASL in assists with five, all of which were tallied against Utica City this season.
The Blast boast the third best offense in the MASL, with an average of eight goals scored per game.
The Blast announced the signing of defender Curtis Kirby on Friday. Kirby, 23, grew up in Virginia Beach and played at Virginia Commonwealth and the University of Tampa.
In two games since Utica City’s last matchup versus the Blast, it has beaten the Rochester Lancers, 9-1, and the Harrisburg Heat, 4-3.
College field hockey: Salisbury senior Arielle Johnston was named the Division III Honda Athlete of the Year finalist for field hockey.
Women’s college lacrosse: Washington College named senior defender Kayla Catts, senior midfielder Aubrey Robinson and junior midfielder Anna Bennett (Garrison Forest) as team captains for the 2020.