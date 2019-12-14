The Blast (2-1) lost, 4-2, to Utica City on Nov. 24 at the Adirondack Bank Center. Since that game, the Blast defeated the Orlando Seawolves last Saturday, 14-5. Forward and MASL Team of the Week forward Vini Dantas scored five goals and an assist to place himself second in the MASL in points (10), goals (8), and points per game (3.3). Midfielder Tony Donatelli was also selected to the MASL Team of the Week after a two goal and two assist performance against the Seawolves. Forward Juan Pereira is now tied for the lead in the MASL in assists with five, all of which were tallied against Utica City this season.