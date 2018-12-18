Digest (Dec. 18): Joe Mallia returns to coach Loyola Maryland women's soccer

Joe Mallia, the winningest head coach in Loyola Maryland women's soccer history, is returning to lead the Greyhounds' program 14 years after last serving in that capacity. Mallia, who most recently was an assistant coach at Navy, guided the Greyhounds to an 87-45-8 record over seven seasons from 1998-2004. During that stretch, Loyola compiled a 54-4-5 record in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference , winning MAAC Championships and earning NCAA College Cup bids in each of his past five seasons. In his seven seasons as head coach at Loyola, Mallia's teams won a minimum of nine total games and at least six in MAAC play each year. In addition, the Greyhounds posted 12-or-more wins in five of those seasons, while his 2004 team posted a school-record 16 wins and set marks for most goals (59) and points (160) in a season that stand today. After leading Loyola to a school-record 16 wins in 2004, along with an unblemished 9-0-0 MAAC record, Mallia moved to the West Coast as the assistant head coach at UCLA. He also has been the head coach at Loyola Marymount and an assistant at Tennessee since leaving Loyola.

football: Johns Hopkins coach Jim Margraff was named the AFCA Region 2 Coach of the Year. He is now a finalist for AFCA National Coach of the Year. Johns Hopkins is ranked fifth in the final AFCA and D3football.com Polls. The No. 5 rankings are the highest in program history.

Men's basketball: Towson freshman guard Nicolas Timberlake will be out with a foot injury. Through nine games, Timberlake was averaging 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He scored a career best 14 points against Florida Atlantic and had 10 points against George Washington.

Women's basketball: Two-time Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week Chance Graham of Coppin State added another accolade to her impressive junior season as she was selected as the MEAC Co-Player of the Week. The forward averaged 23 points, 16.5 rebounds, four steals, a block and an assist per game last week in road losses to No. 13 Minnesota and Niagara .

Women's lacrosse: A nation best nine Maryland players were selected to Inside Lacrosse's preseason All-Americans lists. Graduate midfielder Erica Evans, senior defender Julia Braig and senior midfielder Jen Giles were all named to the first team, senior attacker Caroline Steele, junior defender Lizzie Colson and junior attacker Kali Hartshorn were named to the second team, senior goalkeeper Megan Taylor was placed on the third team, while redshirt junior defender Meghan Doherty and sophomore midfielder Grace Griffin were selected as honorable mentions selection. ... Navy attacker Kelly Larkin was named to the 2019 Preseason All-America team by Inside Lacrosse. The junior was selected to the third team, while the Navy women's lacrosse team was picked No. 13 in IL's preseason poll.

Et Cetera

Early signing begins forvarsity football players

This year's early-signing period begins today and runs through Friday. Seniors also have the option of waiting until the Feb. 6 signing date. St. Frances is expected to dominate the early signing period locally and will host a signing ceremony today at 11:30 a.m. ESPN director of recruiting Tom Luginbill said 72 percent of last year's recruiting class signed in December rather than February. "I would be surprised if that's not closer to 75-80 this time around," Luginbill said.

Pro basketball: The Washington Wizards signed guard Chasson Randle from the Capital City Go-Go, the team's NBA G League affiliate.

— From Sun staff and news services