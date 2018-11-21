Digest (Nov. 21): Soccer Association of Columbia's Mohamed Ouchikh named US Coach of the Year

Mohamed Ouchikh was named the 2018 US Youth Soccer Boys Recreation Coach of the Year. The Laurel native is a head coach for recreational and recreational select teams with the Soccer Association of Columbia. He has his US Soccer "C" license, has a goalkeeping level 1 diploma and is a member of the United Soccer Coaches. He is also the soccer commissioner for the Laurel Boys and Girls Club, a USSF li censed soccer referee and has been a member of the Capital Area Soccer Referees Association since 2015. "The Soccer Association of Columbia is very proud of Mo's achievements in our recreation program," SAC executive director Craig Blackburn said. "Mo is a coach that truly cares about the development of the recreational player." Ouchikh is praised for his avid promotion of sportsmanship, teamwork and positive parent involvement. He embraces and promotes diversity on and off the field. His coaching philosophy is "to develop young players to become athletes and most importantly, good people." He also won the 2018 East Region Boys Recreation Coach of the Year and 2018 MSYSA Male Recreation Coach of the Year awards. He will be recognized at the US Youth Soccer Awards Gala on Jan. 12 in Chicago.

Colleges

Daughter of former Terpsstar commits to Maryland

Middle blocker Cara Lewis, the daughter of former Terps basketball player Cedric Lewis, committed to play volleyball at Maryland next season. Lewis has been a four-year starter for Bowie High, leading the Bulldogs in blocks for all four years of her high school career and standing second on the team in kills over that time.

Men's water polo: Navy freshman Isaac Salinas was named the Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference East Rookie of the Year, while Navy coach Luis Nicolao was named Coach of the Year. In addition, three members of the team were named to the All-MAWPC-East team with sophomore Bobby Lee earning first-team honors, and sophomore Andrew Shashin and Salinas each claiming second-team accolades. ... Johns Hopkins senior Giorgio Cico was named to the MAWPC second team.

Field hockey: Maryland sophomore Hannah Bond earned the Elite 90 award for the NCAA Division I championship. Bond, majoring in psychology, currently carries a 3.885 GPA. Bond was presented with the award during the NCAA field hockey championship banquet Thursday night at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Ky.

Men's lacrosse: Johns Hopkins will open its season against host Towson on Feb. 9 at noon. For the Blue Jays' full schedule, go to hopkinssports.com.

Men's basketball: The CBS Sports Network will air "Hoops Confidential: Veterans Classic," a look at events that were part of the fifth annual doubleheader hosted by Navy tonight at 7:30. The 30-minute show features footage of Maryland, Providence and Wichita State touring the Naval Academy, observing Morning Colors eating lunch in King Hall with the Brigade of Midshipmen, and other parts of their visit. Highlights from the two games played during the event also will be included.

Women's soccer: Five Johns Hopkins players were named to the All-Centennial team while Rachel Jackson was named the Rookie of the Year and Leo Weil was named the Coach of the Year. Michelle Santangelo, Maggie Coulson, Cristina Madalo and Emily Maheras were named to the first team while Robyn Lipschultz was named to the second team. Kayla Blair was named to the sportsmanship team. ... McDaniel's Alyssa Johnston (Southern) was named to the All-CC first team while Hannah Schepers and Maddie Schwartz earned second-team honors. Lindsey Farrell (Loch Raven) was named honorable mention. ... St. Mary's Lauren Hall (Perry Hall) and Alex Moody earned All-Capital Athletic Conference first-team selections while Katie Flores (Towson) was named to the second team.

Mount St. Mary's: The university received an arena license from Frederick County to sell beer and wine at sporting events in the Athletic and Recreation Convocation Complex and at Waldron Family Stadium. Alcohol sales to the general public at select home contests will begin with the men's basketball game Dec. 15.

Et Cetera

Stakes-winning field setfor Laurel Park feature

Grade 2 winner Ms Locust Point, undefeated at Laurel Park but unraced since late June, and Grade 3 winner Late Night Pow Wow, in the midst of a six-race winning streak, join multiple stakes winners Crabcakes and Shimmering Aspen in a highly competitive edition of the $100,000 Willa On the Move Stakes on Saturday at Laurel. The seventh running of the 6-furlong Willa On the Move for fillies and mares 3 and up drew a field of 11 and is joined on the nine-race program by the 46th renewal of the $75,000 Geisha for Maryland-bred/sired females 3 and older going 1 mile, where My Magician looks to defend her 2017 title. The first race starts at 12:30 p.m. Ms Locust Point finished fifth after pressing the pace in the 7-furlong Princess Rooney (G2) on June 30 at Gulfstream Park in her most recent start. She has been working steadily at Parx for her return to Laurel, where she is four-for-four lifetime — all in stakes.

ASA FUNDRAISER: On Giving Tuesday (Nov. 27), Athletes Serving Athletes will celebrate giving by raising $20,000 with an ASA "Marathon." ASA is a nonprofit organization that empowers ASA Athletes, individuals living with little to no mobility, but who have the desire to race, the opportunity to participate in mainstream running events. Each ASA Athlete is supported by his or her own unique WingMan team of volunteer, able-bodied runners. ASA will take a shuttle bus on the road and run 26.2 miles all across Maryland – running 3.275 miles in each of our eight ASA communities. Those interested in joining the initiative can go to go.asa.run/marathon.

Military Bowl: Brady O'Neal, a seventh-grader at Central Middle School in Edgewater, has been selected as the first finalist for the 3M Play to Win Award presented by the Military Bowl and 3M. As a finalist, Brady will receive two complimentary tickets to attend this year's Military Bowl, which will be played Dec. 31 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The 3M Play to Win Award winner, which will be announced in mid-December, will receive a prize package and the opportunity to be on the sidelines for the Military Bowl's opening kickoff. Brady, who is 12 years old, plays quarterback for the South River Seahawks 12-and-under team.