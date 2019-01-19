Digest (Jan.. 19): Vini Dantas records hat trick as Blast handle Heat, 6-5

Vini Dantas had a hat trick as the Blast defeated the visiting Harrisburg Heat, 6-5, on Saturday nigh in a Major Arena Soccer League game. Andrew Hoxie scored the winning goal in the final six minutes on a power play. Jonatas Melo recorded two goals and an assist, and Adriano Dos Santos had three assists and anchored the Blast defense. William Vanzela recorded 12 saves for the Blast. The Blast are back in action today when they face the Mississauga MetroStars at 2 p.m. at Towson Univesity's SECU Arena.

Et Cetera

Jim Palmer memorabiliaup for auction this month

Former Orioles ace and Hall of Famer Jim Palmer has a couple of pieces of memorabilia from his career up for auction this month. Fans of Palmer, the three-time Cy Young Award winner and current Orioles television analyst, Can buy his 1977 Rawlings Gold Glove Award and a 1972 game-worn uniform through the sports auctioneers Lelands. He did not consign the items himself. The Gold Glove Award, the second of four straight that Palmer won in the late 1970s, was up to a bid of $5,314 as of Friday morning, while the jersey, which is from the third of his All-Star seasons, was up to $11,123. The auctions run through Feb. 1.

— Jon Meoli

Women's college basketball: Lillian Scott scored 17 points for Johns Hopkins in its 56-49 loss to No. 20 Gettysburg. ... Leah Whitehead scored 11 points to lead Bowie State in a 66-61 loss to Lincoln. ... Megan Konig (Mount Hebron) scored 19 points for Salisbury (12-5, 4-2 CAC) in a 56-52 loss to visiting Frostburg State . ... Gina Seifert had 14 points and 12 rebounds for St. Mary's in a 79-65 defeat to Southern Virginia.

Men's college basketball: Blair Davis (City) scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half, but No. 24 Salisbury's rally fell short against Frostburg State, 97-86. The Sea Gulls (13-4, 3-3 CAC) lost their second straight. ... Matt Ayoub scored 22 points as St. Mary's (7-10, 1-5 CAC) snapped a four-game losing streak with a 92-62 victory over visiting Southern Virginia. ... Juwan Smith scored 17 points and David Belle added 16 to lead Bowie State past Lincoln, 78-73. ... Sophomore Buzz Anthony (Archbishop Spalding) scored 19 points and had eight assists as 16th-ranked Randolph-Macon routed Randolph, 92-47.

Redskins : The Washington Redskins named Nate Kaczor special teams coach to replace Ben Kotwica, who took the same position with the Atlanta Falcons . The Redskins also lost longtime inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti, according to a person with knowledge of the team's plans, who will now coach linebackers for the Green Bay Packers. Washington will begin interviewing replacements next week. Kaczor held the same title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the past three seasons, and the 2019 will be his 12th as an NFL assistant coach. He also had stints with the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars . The Redskins' unit ranked eighth last season, per Football Outsiders' special teams rating, a statistic used to rank teams by the number of points received from the five special teams phases. The Bucs were 29th of 32 teams. "We are excited to have Nate join our staff," coach Jay Gruden said in a statement. "We have had the opportunity to face his special teams play during his time at Tampa Bay and respected competing against him. He is a competitor and we have noticed and admired the intensity his units have played with through the course of his time as a special teams coordinator and assistant coach in the NFL."

Women's college tennis: Navy (2-1) started its home spring slate with back-to-back 6-1 wins against St. Francis and St. Bonaventure on Saturday at the Tose Family Tennis Center.

— From Sun staff and news services