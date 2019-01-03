Digest (Jan. 3): Blast top Mississaugu, 6-5, in overtime

The Baltimore Blast earned their fourth win, 6-5, in overtime over the host Mississauga MetroStars in Ontario on Thursday night in Major Arena Soccer League play. Jon Orlando scored the game winner for the Blast after a goal line scramble five minutes into overtime. Four Blast players led the team in points with two points each, with Andrew Hoxie leading in assists with two and Josh Hughes leading in goals with two. The Blast outshot the Metrostars, 38-23, and William Vanzela recorded nine saves in the win. The Blast play Jan. 12 at Towson University's SECU Arena against the Harrisburg Heat at 6 p.m.

Et Cetera

Ruth Museum to displayColts' Super Bowl V trophy

To celebrate the Ravens ' NFL playoff berth, The Babe Ruth Birthplace Museum, pulling from its Sports Legends collection, will display the Baltimore Colts ' Super Bowl V trophy starting Saturday. Visitors will have the opportunity to take photos with the trophy, which will remain on display as long as the Ravens stay in contention. The museum, located at 216 Emory St. just west of Camden Yards, will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to baberuthmuseum.org.

Horse racing: Today's Stronach 5 will feature a $50,000 guaranteed pool and will go cross country with races from Gulfstream Park, Santa Anita Park, Laurel Park and Golden Gate Fields. The first race in the Stronach 5 takes place at approximately 4:35 p.m. from Laurel Park. The Stronach 5 then goes to Gulfstream and Santa Anita before going back to Gulfstream and wrapping up at Golden Gate Fields.

— From Sun staff and news services