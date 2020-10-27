After beating cancer, former Maryland star Chris Odoi-Atsem reaching goals for D.C. United

“The main thing was just being happy to get the win, but I feel a little more being able to get the goal myself. It was a great feeling,” said Odoi-Atsem, who made his eighth start and 15th appearance this season, but is currently sidelined with a concussion. “Kind of every step I’ve taken in my return has been a little bit better, first making it back on the field and then getting my first start. This year, I’ve been pretty much healthy, so I’ve been able to get consistent minutes, consistent games and that’s been great for me. And now I’m starting to add some stats to my game as well with this goal.”