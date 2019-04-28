Blast fall to Wave, 2-1, in Eastern Conference final, halting quest for fourth straight MASL title

The Blast fell to the host Milwaukee Wave, 2-1, in the Eastern Conference final Sunday, denying Baltimore a chance to win a fourth straight Major Arena Soccer League championship.

Ian Bennett scored the winning goal in the fourth quarter for the Wave, who will meet the winner of Sunday’s San Diego Sockers-Monterrey Flash Western Conference final for the MASL Ron Newman Cup.

The three-time defending MASL champion Blast (17-8) were looking to reach the championship round for a ninth straight year, having won four titles in the past eight years.

Andrew Hoxie scored for the Blast, while William Vanzela made seventeen saves.

Hoxie’s fifth goal of the postseason gave the Blast an early 1-0 lead, but Milwaukee (22-3) answered later in the first quarter with a goal from Marcio Leite to tie the game at 1.

Tony Donatelli entered the game as the Blast’s sixth attacker with 2:18 remaining in the fourth quarter, but Juan Pereira’s shot hit the crossbar as time expired.

The Wave, who won two previous meetings against the Blast this season, holding them to two goals in both games, finished Sunday’s game with a 25-15 advantage in shots.