Blast fall on road to Eastern Division-leading Utica City FC, 6-3

The Blast fell to Utica City FC, 6-3, on Sunday at Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, N.Y.

Mauricio Salles scored the opening goal for Utica City (5-1) from a set piece, and Utica City extended its lead to 2-0 with three minutes remaining in the half on a goal from Slavisa Ubiparipovic. A minute later, Joey Tavernese scored his seventh goal of the season to put Utica City FC up 3-0 heading into halftime.

The Blast (3-2) scored two goals in the first 45 seconds of the second half from Adriano Dos Santos and Vini Dantas to cut the deficit to 3-2. Jonatas Melo got his sixth and seventh assists on the season on the goals.

Utica City extended its lead to 4-2 with a goal from Salles, but Juan Pereira scored to cut the lead back to one. Liam Callahan answered with a goal to make it 5-3. With minutes remaining, the Blast put six attackers on the field, but Andre Braithwaite scored to seal the 6-3 victory for Utica City, which leads the season series 2-1 and sits atop the Eastern Division standings.

The Blast travel to Mississauga on Thursday to take on the MetroStars Metrostars at 7:35 p.m.