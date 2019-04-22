Blast defeat Utica City in Game 2 of Eastern Division final, 7-3, to force winner-take-all mini-game

Behind a three-goal, one-assist first half from forward Andrew Hoxie and sturdy defense throughout, the Blast defeated host Utica City FC, 7-3, in Game 2 on the Major Arena Soccer League’s Eastern Division championship series Monday night to force a deciding 15-minute mini-game.

The winner of the mini-game, which was set to begin at 9:05 p.m. Monday night, will travel to Milwaukee on Sunday to take on the South Central champion Wave for the winner-take-all Eastern Conference title game set for 3 p.m.

Hoxie and the Blast took charge of Game 2 with a dominant first half. He opened the scoring two minutes into play, set up Tony Donatelli later in the first quarter for a 2-1 lead and scored two more goals in the second quarter before Vini Dantas pushed the lead to 5-1 on a penalty kick with under two minutes to play in the half.

The Blast had a 7-1 advantage in shots on goal in the first half, with the home team’s lone goal bouncing off a Blast defender on a free kick.

After Utica City closed the gap to 5-2 less than four minutes into the third quarter, the Blast buckled down on defense and got a fourth-quarter power-play goal from Adriano Dos Santos and an insurance goal from Donatelli. Blast goalie William Vanzela had five saves in the second half to help protect the lead.

Utica City opened the series with a 12-9 win in Baltimore on Saturday. The Blast rallied from a four-goal deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game before the visitors scored the final three goals.

