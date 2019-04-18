Blast plans to play next five seasons at Towson University's SECU Arena

The Baltimore Blast announced a five-year extension with Towson University to keep the Major Arena Soccer League playing at the SECU Arena until 2025.

The original agreement was set to expire in 2020.

The Blast boast a 23-2 all-time record at SECU Arena.

“I am pleased to extend our term with Towson University through 2025,” Blast owner Ed Hale said. “We are improving our fan experience in this beautiful arena with a close collaboration with [Towson University] President Schatzel and her staff.”

SECU Arena opened in 2013 with seating for 5,200.

“Towson University is an anchor institution in the Baltimore region, and beyond offering a first-choice destination of higher education, is home to Tigers athletics, cultural events and performing arts, and serves as a community gathering place for many events, including the always-thrilling Blast games,” Schatzel said. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the 10-time champion Baltimore Blast.”

The Blast begin the bid for their fourth consecutive MASL championship Saturday at 6 p.m. versus Utica City FC. Tickets are still available by calling the Baltimore Blast Front Office at 410-73-BLAST or by visiting www.baltimoreblast.com/tickets-individual-tickets.