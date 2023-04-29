Baltimore Blast swept by Chihuahua in MASL championship series, fall 10-6 in deciding game

The Blast fell short in their bid to bring Baltimore its 11th professional indoor soccer title, losing two straight to the Chihuahua Savage in the Major Arena Soccer League championships series.

On Friday night in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Blast dropped the second and deciding game, 10-6, after losing in overtime, 7-6, in Thursday’s series opener.

JORGE RIOS WITH THE GOLDEN GOAL FOR THE HAT TRICK!!!!@SavageCUU TAKE GAME 1 IN OVERTIME, 7-6#MASL #RonNewmanCup pic.twitter.com/7fBcHGjR6F — MASL (@MASLarena) April 28, 2023

After finishing with a 13-8-3 mark in the regular season, the Blast beat the Florida Tropics in the opening round of the playoffs before knocking off the Milwaukee Wave to capture the Eastern Conference crown.

But after Thursday’s tightly contested opener against the Savage, the Blast fell behind 8-1 in Friday’s clinching game and came up short in a desperate fourth-quarter rally. It’s the first title for Chihuahua in just its second season as a franchise.

Jonatas Melo gave Baltimore a 1-0 lead with 5:32 to play in the first quarter and then the Blast went 41-plus minutes without a goal. The Western Conference champion Savage led 2-1 at the half and then 3-1 after three quarters before breaking the game open early in the fourth.

Veterans Lucas Roque and Tony Donatelli led the Blast with two goals apiece while goalie WIlliam Vanzela finished with 11 saves.

The Blast, who played the last two playoff series on the road because they were unable to secure open dates at their home field, Towson University’s SECU Arena, or elsewhere in the Baltimore area, last captured a championship in 2018 when they won their third straight MASL crown.