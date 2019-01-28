Hometown greats Celenza, Wakefield set to be inducted into the Blast Hall of Fame

Much of the Blast’s success in professional indoor soccer has come with the help of hometown products.

On Feb. 24, at halftime of their game against Utica City FC, the organization will celebrate two of the finest.

Giuliano Celenza and PJ Wakefield, two area standouts that were instrumental in five league championships in the mid- to late 2000s, will be inducted into the Blast Hall of Fame.

Celenza, an Archbishop Curley grad who went on to enjoy a standout career at UMBC, was drafted by the Blast in 2001 and played with the Blast for 11 years. A game-changing forward, he finished with 232 goals and 105 assists (regular season and postseason) and was part of five championship teams.

Laura Segall / Baltimore Sun Media PJ Wakefield will be inducted into the Blast Hall of Fame. PJ Wakefield will be inducted into the Blast Hall of Fame. (Laura Segall / Baltimore Sun Media)

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by the Blast organization while representing my hometown of Baltimore. To have my name up on the banner next to some of my favorite players growing up is really special,” Celenza said in a statement from the team.

Wakefield, a Calvert Hall and UMBC standout, came to the Blast in 2002 and was a versatile defender and midfielder who became the Blast captain before stepping down in 2009 with five titles. He scored a goal on his very first shift and went on to finish with 113 to go with 87 assists and 198 blocked shots.

“I’d like to thank [Blast owner] Ed Hale and the entire Blast organization for being considered to join all of the other past inductees into the Hall of Fame,” Wakefield stated.

Celenza and Wakefield will join Kenny Cooper, Stan Stamenkovic, Mike Stankovic, Bruce Savage, Tim Wittman, Joey Fink, Dave MacWilliams, Heinz Wirtz, Keith Van Eron, Dominic Mobilio, Billy Ronson, Richard Chinapoo, Pat Ercoli, Cris Vaccaro, Doug Neely, Danny Counce, Rusty Troy, Earl Foreman, Tarik Walker, Denison Cabral, Lance Johnson, Danny Kelly, and Sagu in the franchise’s Hall of Fame.

The Blast are 7-3 this season – good for second place in the Major Arena Soccer League’s Eastern Division. Utica City is a half-game in front with a 9-4 mark. On Saturday, they travel to Milwaukee to take on the Wave at 2:05 p.m.

glenn.graham@baltsun.com

twitter.com/GlennGrahamSun