Sports Soccer

Blast look to make up ground with two home games this weekend

Glenn Graham
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Harrisburg Heat (1-6) vs. Blast (5-2)

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Mississauga MetroStars (2-6) vs. Blast

When: Sunday, 2 p.m.

Where: SECU Arena

Tickets: 410-73-BLAST, ticketmaster.com or baltimoreblast.com

Outlook: Stuck in second place in the Major Arena Soccer League’s Eastern Division, the Blast have an ideal opportunity to make up ground on first-place Utica City FC (7-2), hosting two opponents behind them this weekend. The Blast is coming off a 9-4 win over the Heat this past weekend, taking over a close game with four unanswered goals in the fourth quarter to pull away. Vini Dantas led the way with two goals and two assists. Josh Hughes scored two goals for the second game in a row to give him six goals and two assists on the season. The Blast are 3-0 this season against this weekend’s opponents having beaten Mississauga twice. They opened with a decisive 11-3 win over the MetroStars in their home opener Dec. 1 before needing an overtime goal from Sam Guernsey to pull out a 6-5 road win Jan. 3.

