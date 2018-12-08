Blast look to bounce back against expansion Utica City FC on Saturday at SECU Arena

Utica City FC (2-0) at Blast (1-1)

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Where: Towson University’s SECU Arena

Tickets: 410-73-BLAST, ticketmaster.com or baltimoreblast.com

Outlook: The three-time defending Major Arena Soccer League champion Blast look to bounce back from Sunday’s 5-2 loss at Utica. In that setback, the Blast fell behind 2-0 in the first quarter and were blanked in the first half. A better start on their home turf, where they are 12-0 since moving to SECU Arena last season, is vital. Jonatas Melo is off to a good start for the Blast, coming into play with two goals and three assists in two games. In addition to anchoring the team’s defense, Adriano Dos Santos has a team-high three goals. Utica has a fine one-two scoring punch in Joey Tavernese and Slavisa Ubiparipovic, who each have three goals and two assists. The first 1,000 fans 14 years old and under will receive a Blast water bottle.

glenn.graham@baltsun.com

twitter.com/GlennGrahamSun