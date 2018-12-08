Enjoy creative Reyka Vodka cocktails with a four course dinner at The Elephant
Blast look to bounce back against expansion Utica City FC on Saturday at SECU Arena

Glenn Graham
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Utica City FC (2-0) at Blast (1-1)

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Where: Towson University’s SECU Arena

Tickets: 410-73-BLAST, ticketmaster.com or baltimoreblast.com

Outlook: The three-time defending Major Arena Soccer League champion Blast look to bounce back from Sunday’s 5-2 loss at Utica. In that setback, the Blast fell behind 2-0 in the first quarter and were blanked in the first half. A better start on their home turf, where they are 12-0 since moving to SECU Arena last season, is vital. Jonatas Melo is off to a good start for the Blast, coming into play with two goals and three assists in two games. In addition to anchoring the team’s defense, Adriano Dos Santos has a team-high three goals. Utica has a fine one-two scoring punch in Joey Tavernese and Slavisa Ubiparipovic, who each have three goals and two assists. The first 1,000 fans 14 years old and under will receive a Blast water bottle.

