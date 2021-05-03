xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Blast announce first two home games for 2021-22 Major Arena Soccer League season

Glenn Graham
By
Baltimore Sun
May 03, 2021 6:10 PM

The Baltimore Blast have announced their first two home games for the 2021-22 Major Arena Soccer League regular season, with the home opener set for Saturday, Dec. 4, followed by their second game Dec. 11.

Opponents for the games, both set for 6:05 p.m. at Towson University’s SECU Arena, will be announced at a later date in addition to the remainder of the schedule.

After the pandemic halted the end of the 2019-20 season and cancelled this past season, the Blast will welcome back fans for the first time since March 2020 to embark on the 40th year of indoor soccer in Baltimore.

