Officials meet with FIFA, U.S. Soccer to pitch Baltimore as 2026 World Cup host

Baltimore is one of 17 cities in the United States hoping to be awarded match play for the 2026 World Cup. In the region, Washington, Philadelphia and New York/New Jersey are also under consideration. FIFA is expected to choose 10 cities in the U.S. and three apiece in Canada and Mexico, respectively. That number, however, could be adjusted by FIFA at any time in the selection process. It’s not known when the host cities will be announced.