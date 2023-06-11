Annapolis Blues get late flurry of goals to beat Virginia Beach City FC, 3-0, and remain undefeated

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The parking lot of Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium was lined with cars and hundreds of fans tailgating for the second straight Saturday.

Swarms of fans in Annapolis Blues gear and replica jerseys filed into the stands to continue the support of their new home team. The crowd brought energy and enthusiasm, helping propel the Blues to another victory.

Annapolis used a late barrage of goals to beat visiting Virginia Beach City FC, 3-0, Saturday night. The Blues, who had three goal-scorers, remain undefeated on the young season.

The city of Annapolis showed that their adoption of this team has stuck as 7,665 fans turned out for the Blues’ second home game. Cheers of “Let’s Go Blues” rang through the stadium after each goal.

Saturday night’s attendance was the second highest in National Premier Soccer League history, ranking behind the record set during the Blues’ June 3 home opener.

The Annapolis offense took control early and pushed down into Virginia Beach City FC territory. The Blues were unsuccessful on their first couple of shots, including a bicycle kick from striker Jacob Murrell, a McDonogh grad Georgetown standout, who missed just high in the 29th minute. While the offense struggled to score in the first half, the Blues’ defense remained stout in front of goalkeeper Griffin Hemmindinger.

In the 20th minute, the former Mary Washington standout leapt above the defense and picked a crossing pass out of the air to regain possession for the Blues.

“Obviously our goal going to the game as goalkeepers is not to get scored on,” said Hemmindinger, who finished with six saves. “I thought the defense had a great game, I thought I did well as well. Overall, a great performance.”

As the first half came to an end, the game remained scoreless as both teams struggled offensively. The Blues were unsatisfied with their first half of play.

“Tonight, the first half was rough,” left back Miles Lam said. “Not terrible, but it definitely took some fighting from us. It was a long first half and we didn’t really get through them too much.”

The second half was a different story. In the 62nd minute, winger Eric Gwadz came down the left side and was able to put a shot past Virginia Beach City FC goalkeeper Jack Desroches. But the home crowd’s cheers quickly changed to boos after Gwadz goal was called offside.

Six minutes later, the Blues broke through as Lam scored an unassisted goal.

“We came back and obviously got the result we wanted,” Blues coach Colin Herriot said. “Obviously there’s disappointment in losing the goal tonight and then having the reaction to come back again. To react the way we have in adversity is truly positive.”

The Blues rolled from there. In the 74th minute, Gwadz collected a rebound off attacking midfielder Toshi Davis’s shot at close range and was able to beat netminder on the follow-up attempt.

Late in the second half, midfielder Jackson Ruckman, an Edgewater resident, was able to notch his second goal in two weeks, burying a shot into the left side of the goal after a corner kick that made it 3-0.

The Blues, who beat Virginia Beach City FC, 4-0, on May 27 at Powhatan Field, now sit alone atop the Mid-Atlantic Conference of the East Division of the NPSL with a 4-0-1 record.

Annapolis FC will host Grove United next Sunday.

“In the end, we found three goals — three good goals — and honestly I’m just happy to get out of here with a win,” Ruckman said. “I think it’s the good luck charm in the crowd. Playing in front of all these fans is pretty cool and to be able to do it at home is a dream come true.”