Schmuck: Mike Elias is positioned well to take the Orioles in a new direction, but it's going to take awhile

The search has finally ended and the Orioles have a new baseball operations chief, which means everyone can stop talking about the unmitigated disaster that was the 2018 season and begin looking forward to what comes next.

Mike Elias, 35, is the fresh face that hopes to put a fresh face on a franchise that has not sniffed the World Series since he was still in diapers. He is one of the architects of the rebuilt Houston Astros franchise that won it all last year, and the hope is that his expertise in player development and international scouting will transform an organization that hasn’t done a very good job on either of those fronts for a long time.

There might be some grumbling that it took this long to come up with a replacement for Dan Duquette, but if Elias can replicate in Baltimore the contribution he made as director of amateur scouting and assistant GM in Houston, no one is going to remember two or three years from now that he didn’t arrive here until mid-November.

Though Elias might be titled the same as his Orioles predecessors, he comes out of an Astros organization that — under president of baseball operations Jeff Luhnow — dramatically changed the way it scouted and analyzed players. Elias took part in an Astros no-pain, no-gain rebuilding effort that included more than 300 losses in Luhnow’s first three seasons running the team.

The Orioles and their fans might be facing a similar horizon after last season’s 115-loss debacle. Duquette oversaw the teardown of the team in July, trading most of the club’s established stars for a boatload of prospects.

So, Elias inherits a minor league system that has been replenished to some degree and will have the top overall choice in next June’s first-year player draft. The great draft position is particularly relevant here because he oversaw the strong drafts that built the Astros into an American League powerhouse.

He also will take over a team that has slashed payroll so dramatically that he should be in a position to spend some real money upgrading the player development system and sign a few of the top minor league free agents.

What Elias won’t be doing is boldly predicting that the Orioles will be a winning team next season, something that Dan Duquette did upon his arrival and made good on what was thought at the time to be a ridiculous promise. Different time. Different situation.

It’s even possible Elias will take the club another step or two backwards at the outset by dealing away veteran pitchers Alex Cobb and Andrew Cashner to preserve payroll for the future.

Keep in mind that the MASN television rights dispute has returned to arbitration this week and a decision may come down soon that could force the Orioles to make a large retroactive payment to the Washington Nationals, so the O’s may have downsized at just the right time.

Of course, Job One for Elias will be choosing a new manager, a process that figures to get under way almost immediately.

It will be interesting to see whether he decides to bring in another fresh face or goes with someone with prior major league managerial experience. He wouldn’t have to look far for the next young first-year manager, since Astros bench coach Joe Espada has been a candidate for several jobs this offseason.

Elias also will have some front office hires to make, and there already has been speculation he’ll bring former Astros analytics guy Sig Mejdal with him to Baltimore.

One thing is certain. It’s the beginning of a new era for the Orioles organization, which figures to look very different — from top to bottom — when the front office transition is complete.

