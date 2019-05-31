Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for June 22

Chris Szagola / Associated Press

Suddenly, the Orioles are an offensive machine. Thanks to a couple of huge performances, the club averaged 7.4 runs per game over the home-and-home interleague series against the Phillies and the three-game weekend series against the Blue Jays. Obviously, that average is skewed by Tuesday’s 19-run outburst and the 13 that O’s hitters needed to win the deciding game in Toronto, but stats are stats. Maybe it was more important that the Orioles scored fewer than four runs just once on the way to a 5-2 record last week. Lots of laurels to go around, starting with red-hot Manny Machado (.448) and rebounding shortstop J.J. Hardy (.357), who seemed to get a hit every time he showed up in a key situation. Overall, the Orioles (including pitchers for the four interleague games) batted .276, but that’s a bit deceptive since they drew 25 walks and had a .350 on-base percentage.