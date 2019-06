Justina Mintz/AMC /

Bert's chipper song and dance was unsettling -- and it's not just because it was a dead man pirouetting in socks to a show tune. Happiness in "Mad Men" is usually a harbinger for bad news. Was this musical number a warning to Don to give up the material life of Madison Avenue and come to peace with his faults? Or was Bert's otherworldly dance a beckon into the afterlife, where Don will rest in peace at the series' finale? Don's death is too predictable for our antihero. But Don's life and sense of purpose has always been entrenched in his work. If he does leave advertising behind, it would mark the end for Don Draper. Or at least a new beginning for Dick Whitman.