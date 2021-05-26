xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Baltimore Ravens work toward the 2021 season with OTAs |...

Baltimore Ravens linemen practice at the Ravens' training facility Wed., May 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
(Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Ravens work toward the 2021 season with OTAs | PHOTOS

Karl Merton Ferron
By
May 26, 2021
Players participate in organized team activities at the Ravens training facility
(Karl Merton Ferron)
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jaylon Moore (10) separates from Tylan Wallace (16) at the Ravens' training facility Wed., May 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jaylon Moore hits the pad at the Ravens' training facility Wed., May 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws at the Ravens' training facility Wed., May 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Baltimore Ravens linemen practice at the Ravens' training facility Wed., May 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson talks with quarterbacks coach James Urban at the Ravens' training facility Wed., May 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jaylon Moore (10) at the Ravens' training facility Wed., May 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) passes at the Ravens' training facility Wed., May 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (12) at the Ravens' training facility Wed., May 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) hits a pad at the Ravens' training facility Wed., May 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Baltimore Ravens tackle Foster Sarrell collides with center Trystan Colon (63) at the Ravens' training facility Wed., May 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) passes at the Ravens' training facility Wed., May 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Baltimore Ravens wide receivers Marquise Brown (5) and Rashod Bateman (12)at the Ravens' training facility Wed., May 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin (80) hauls down a high pass at the Ravens' training facility Wed., May 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) passes at the Ravens' training facility Wed., May 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Baltimore Ravens tight end Josh Oliver (84) at the Ravens' training facility Wed., May 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
A pass eludes Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay (13) at the Ravens' training facility Wed., May 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) at the Ravens' training facility Wed., May 26, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
