(Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens Sports Baltimore Ravens practice in front of fans at the stadium | PHOTOS By Karl Merton Ferron Jul 31, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Baltimore Ravens fans watch players practice among low humidity and high spirits (Karl Merton Ferron) Ravens practiced at the stadium with fans Visiting M&T Bank stadium for the first time as a Baltimore Raven, wide receiver Sammy Watkins acknowledge the fans cheering him as he arrive. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun) Ravens practiced at the stadium with fans Arriving at the stadium for practice and greeting the fans are the Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale, right, and inside linebacker coach Rob Ryan. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens practice in front of fans at the stadium Staff and players head to the stadium for the Baltimore Ravens' team practice in front of spectators Sat., July 31, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Ravens practiced at the stadium with fans Ravens veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell lead fans with a cheer as he enter the field at M&T Bank Stadium. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun) Ravens practiced at the stadium with fans Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins acknowledge fans as they cheer his arrive on the field at M&T Bank Stadium. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens practice in front of fans at the stadium Quarterback Trace McSorley looks for a receiver as running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs his route during the Baltimore Ravens' team practice in front of spectators at the stadium Sat., July 31, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens practice in front of fans at the stadium A panoramic shows the field during the Baltimore Ravens' team practice in front of spectators at the stadium Sat., July 31, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens practice in front of fans at the stadium Fans cheer the Baltimore Ravens' team practice in front of spectators at the stadium Sat., July 31, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens practice in front of fans at the stadium Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (12) turns upfield during the Baltimore Ravens' team practice in front of spectators at the stadium Sat., July 31, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens practice in front of fans at the stadium Linebacker Malik Harrison intercepts a pass intended for wide receiver Tylan Wallace during the Baltimore Ravens' team practice in front of spectators at the stadium Sat., July 31, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens practice in front of fans at the stadium Safety Nigel Warrior (39) catches up with running back Nate McCrary (18) during the Baltimore Ravens' team practice in front of spectators at the stadium Sat., July 31, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens practice in front of fans at the stadium Wide receiver James Proche II looks for a landing spot in the end zone in front of safety Geno Stone (26) during the Baltimore Ravens' team practice in front of spectators at the stadium Sat., July 31, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens practice in front of fans at the stadium Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) watches wide receiver Rashod Bateman catch a pass for a touchdown during the Baltimore Ravens' team practice in front of spectators at the stadium Sat., July 31, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens practice in front of fans at the stadium Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) watches wide receiver Rashod Bateman catch a pass for a touchdown during the Baltimore Ravens' team practice in front of spectators at the stadium Sat., July 31, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens practice in front of fans at the stadium Defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. shadows tight end Eli Wolf, batting aw3ay a pass during the Baltimore Ravens' team practice in front of spectators at the stadium Sat., July 31, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens practice in front of fans at the stadium Head coach John Harbaugh watches quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) pass during the Baltimore Ravens' team practice in front of spectators at the stadium Sat., July 31, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens practice in front of fans at the stadium Fans catch a football tossed their way by cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during the Baltimore Ravens' team practice in front of spectators at the stadium Sat., July 31, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens practice in front of fans at the stadium Head coach John Harbaugh reacts as practice concludes during the Baltimore Ravens' team practice in front of spectators at the stadium Sat., July 31, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Baltimore Ravens practice in front of fans at the stadium Kicker Justin Tucker pulls himself up to kiss his son Easton Tucker, 5 during the Baltimore Ravens' team practice in front of spectators at the stadium Sat., July 31, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Advertisement