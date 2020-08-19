Advertisement Advertisement Baltimore Ravens Sports Baltimore Ravens resume practice | PHOTOS By Karl Merton Ferron Aug 19, 2020 at 2:02 PM Clouds float among the trees as Baltimore Ravens players practice at the Ravens training facility Wed., Aug. 19, 2020. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron) Next Gallery PHOTOS Baltimore Ravens continue preseason practice amidst COVID19 | PHOTOS Advertisement Baltimore Ravens Baltimore Ravens Ravens 2020 training camp | PHOTOS The Ravens hold training camp at Under Armour Performance Center despite the coronavirus pandemic. Aug 17, 2020 Breaking down the Ravens' 2020 schedule Here's where the Ravens' roster stands after NFL draft and free agency Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda retires | PHOTOS 2020 NFL Honors awards ceremony Ravens players clean out lockers | PHOTOS Ravens, Titans battle in AFC divisional playoffs | PHOTOS 101 photos of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson Advertisement