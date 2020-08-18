Advertisement Advertisement Baltimore Ravens Sports Baltimore Ravens continue preseason practice amidst COVID19 | PHOTOS By Karl Merton Ferron Aug 18, 2020 at 2:28 PM With the coronavirus pandemic continuing, the Baltimore Ravens practice at the Ravens training facility Tue., Aug. 18, 2020. (Karl Merton Ferron) Next Gallery PHOTOS Ravens 2020 training camp | PHOTOS Advertisement Baltimore Ravens Sports Breaking down the Ravens' 2020 schedule Here's a game-by-game breakdown of the Ravens' 2020 schedule. (By Jonas Shaffer) By Jonas Shaffer May 7, 2020 Here's where the Ravens' roster stands after NFL draft and free agency Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda retires | PHOTOS 2020 NFL Honors awards ceremony Ravens players clean out lockers | PHOTOS Ravens, Titans battle in AFC divisional playoffs | PHOTOS 101 photos of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson Ravens vs. Steelers, Dec. 29, 2019 | PHOTOS Advertisement