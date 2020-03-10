NFL draft profile: Ravens target Zack Baun of Wisconsin

Having a linebacker off the edge that can get to the quarterback and help in run support is key to being a winning team in the NFL.
Zack Baun, a senior linebacker from Wisconsin, earned second-team All-American honors leading the nation with 19.5 tackles for a loss and 12.5 sacks among his 76 tackles.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compares Baun to Clay Matthews: “Baun’s twitchy get-off and deep bend at the edge is nightmare fuel for Big Ten tackles and he’s still at the early stages of pass rush development. He is aggressive to flow downhill in run support, has sideline-to-sideline range and is fluid dropping into coverage.”
Measurables:
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Weight: 238 pounds
- Arms length: 32.75 inches
- Hands length: 9.62 inches
- 40-yard dash: 4.65 seconds
- Bench press: 24 reps
- Vertical jump: 32.5 inches
- Broad jump: 115 inches
- Three-cone drill: 7.0 seconds
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.31 seconds